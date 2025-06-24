Ironheart's Anthony Ramos' love life away from the spotlight

Anthony Ramos, 33, is the star of Disney+'s new show, Ironheart. On screen, he plays the villain Hood/Parker Robbins. But off screen, he's a lover boy.

The Twisters stars in Ironheart alongside Shea Couleé, Dominique Thorne, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Anthony first garnered attention when he played John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking Broadway musical, Hamilton. His Hollywood love life started there too.

From Hamilton with love

Anthony met his former Jasmine Cephas Jones, 25, who played Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, on Hamilton. They started dating briefly after their first rehearsal together.

© Getty Images The original Hamilton cast during rehearsals

Lin-Manuel knew that sparks were flying the second Anthony and Jasmine met. In 2019, just after the two got engaged, Lin tweeted: "First table read, Hamilton, 2015, Off-Broadway: Anthony keeps sneaking glances at our newest cast member, Jasmine. Me: Ruh-roh."

Anthony's proposal was very romantic.

"My beloved Anthony, on Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," Jasmine captioned a now deleted Instagram post.

© Getty Images Anthony and Jasmine at the SAG awards

"It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England [often]," she continued. "But they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you."

Anthony and Jasmine dated for six years. They experienced all the highs and lows of celebrity. The two attended many Hollywood events together – from the Grammy Awards to movie premieres.

"I think that's a blessing," Anthony explained to PEOPLE about enjoying success with his partner. "I'm just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Anthony performed at the Tonys in June for the 10th anniversary of Hamilton

After Hamilton, the couple continued acting together. They were co-stars in the 2018 drama Monsters and Men. "Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that's the dream," Ramos told Blackfilm.com.

A dramatic ending

At the end of six years together, Anthony and Jasmine broke off their engagement. Both removed all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Anthony seemed to address the breakup in his 2023 song "Villano," in which he sang: "They caught me wildin' at the club / Yeah I did that ... We were single, we were drunk / So I hit that / Next day tabloids with the spin back."

Anthony's rising career

Despite his heartbreak, Anthony's career took off after Hamilton. He's gone on to star in In The Heights, A Star is Born, The Bad Guys, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

© Getty Images One of their last outings together as a couple

He also has two albums – Love and Lies and The Good & The Bad. While he hasn't performed in anything on Broadway since Hamilton, he wants to return to the stage.

"I've been seeing quite a few shows lately, which has been really inspiring," Anthony told The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like I always get this jolt of inspiration when I go to Broadway. There's nothing like it!"