Gerard Butler breaks silence over 'brother' Darius Campbell's sudden death – 'I am devastated'

Gerard Butler has paid tribute to his "dear friend" Darius Campbell Danesh a week after his sudden death at the age of 41.

MORE: Darius Danesh's family could face further heartache following shock death

Taking to his Instagram, which he rarely updates, the Hollywood star shared a photo of him and Darius enjoying a concert together and revealed that his "heart aches heavily" but vowed to celebrate his life going forward.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

In a lengthy tribute, which was quickly liked by over 32,000 followers, he wrote: "I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms. My thoughts and love go to his wonderful mum and dad Avril and Booth and his two brilliant brothers Aria and Cyrus."

RELATED: Darius Campbell Danesh's friend Rosario Dawson reveals 'shock' over his tragic death

READ: Gareth Gates lead tributes following former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh's death

Describing the Pop Idol star, he continued: "To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life. He was always armed with a smile, a booming voice, and a genuinely warm embrace that few could resist-nor would they want to!!! He was an incredible talent, a singer whose voice touched your soul and an actor with great presence. But, most importantly, he had the heart of a lion. It was bigger and brighter than the sun and an energy so contagious he could light up a room in seconds."

Darius and the Hollywood star were good friends, pictured here alongside Rosario Dawson

Gerard went on to reveal more incredible qualities the 41-year-old had, such as his "a deep wisdom and constant gratitude for people, for life" as well as an incredible sense of humour and admitted that he was the "perfect friend".

"The universe unfolds in ways we may not agree with or even understand. Somewhere in there I believe there is, or will be, some meaning in why he left us so early. If it was nothing more than teaching us to live with that open heart, putting others first and never taking ourselves too seriously as we learn to traverse this wonky world we live in then, that might be enough.

The singer and actor was found unresponsive inside his US apartment

"But something tells me there will be way more waves created by our boy Darius further down the line."

Ending his post, he continued: "My heart aches heavily. But going forward, I will beat my drum louder and celebrate life and its every beautiful moment because my brother showed me that was a pretty awesome way to go about it."