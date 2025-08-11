Emma Bunton's 'soul' son Beau turns 18 - and he's his dad's double

Emma Bunton's eldest son is all grown up! Emma, 49, is celebrating her son, Beau's eighteenth birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

The singer shared three snaps of her Beau to celebrate his milestone birthday and penned him a sweet tribute.

"Born to this song 18 years ago," she wrote. "I couldn’t be prouder, the soul of our family. If you know beau, you know! So lucky to have you @beaubuntonjones."

She added the song Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles along with snaps of her and Beau over the years.

WATCH: Emma Bunton films son Beau, 17, at concert

The carousel of pictures featured snaps of Emma and Beau wearing matching black sunglasses and a sweet younger picture of the mother and son duo from years ago.

Emma Bunton's close bond with Beau

Emma and her husband, Jade Jones, welcomed Beau in August 2007. Emma shares tributes to her firstborn on Instagram for his birthday every year and it's evident that the former popstar has such a special relationship with her son.

"You’re the light in our life, you make us laugh every day and teach us along the way," the singer wrote, gushing about her son last year.

"We love you so much and are so proud of the young man you have become."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chi Beau is the double of his dad, Emma's husband, Jade Jones

The pair are obviously close and Beau is often found alongside his mum for public outings such as this year's Wimbledon and the St Paul's Cathedral wedding of Emma's former bandmate, Mel B, in July.



Emma's family life

The former Spice Girl has two children, Beau, 18, and Tate, 14. Emma shares her two sons with her husband, Jade Jones. The pair first fell in love in 1998, got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in an intimate pandemic wedding in 2021.

The Wannabe hit maker ensures family is at the centre of her life, previously telling HELLO!: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time.

© Instagram Emma and husband Jade share two children together

"I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

She also echoed these sentiments while speaking to TODAY.com in February 2023. "My children are absolutely my everything. Everything changed in my life as soon as I had children," Emma explained.