Geri Horner's son just made the BEST present for Emma Bunton Little Monty is the sweetest!

Geri Horner's five-year-old son has got a brand new hobby – and his proud mum couldn't be happier!

The Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snapshot of little Monty hard at work on his latest Lego creation, which had a sweet nod to Geri's past.

The picture shows Monty concentrating hard as he puts the finishing touches to two Spice Girl models – one depicting his mum, formerly known as Ginger Spice, and the second modelled on Baby Spice, Emma Bunton.

"My baby building Baby Spice @emmaleebunton," Geri, 49, captioned the photo. "Our Lego BrickHeadz is so cool @lego #gingerisbrick #spicegirl." Delighted Emma was quick to react. "Gorgeous boy!" she wrote in the comments.

Geri shared a photo showing Monty hard at work on his Lego

Of course, Emma and Monty already share a special connection; a shared birthday! Monty was born on 21 January in 2017, while Emma was born on the same date in 1976.

Other followers also shared sweet messages on the post. "The next generation [love hearts]," remarked one fan, while a second wrote: "OMG he is sooooo adorable! And how come he is so grown up already???? Time, slow down!" A third said: "You are a champ Monty! Great job!"

The star shares her son with husband Christian Horner

Geri shares little Monty with her husband Christian Horner; the couple tied the knot in May 2015. She is also a proud mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, whom she shares with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and a stepmother to eight-year-old Olivia, who is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!.

Geri pictured with her teenage daughter Bluebell

"The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

