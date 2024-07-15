Emma Bunton is the ultimate boho bride in never-before-seen wedding photos

Popstar couple Emma Bunton and Jade Jones are more loved up than ever.

The former Spice Girls singer took to her Instagram to mark her and her fellow singer husband's third wedding anniversary and shared some gorgeous unseen snaps from their special day.

Emma, also known as Baby Spice by her fans, was the ultimate boho bride in the photos which showed off her unique wedding dress and stunning bridal accessories.

© Getty Emma and Jade were engaged for ten years

The former popstar captioned the photos: "It doesn’t get better than this. My love @jadejonesdmg happy anniversary."

The first snap showed Emma beaming as she looked up at her husband as they walked back down the aisle after saying their 'I do's'.

Emma and Jade married in 2021 View post on Instagram

Emma, 48, wore a short white dress by Miu Miu which had lace detailing and a gorgeous flowing cape. The Wannabe hitmaker styled her blonde locks in gorgeous, loose waves while wearing a beautiful flower crown and holding an equally stunning bouquet.

Like Emma, former Damage lead singer Jade also wore an unconventional wedding outfit with beige trousers, a black T-shirt with a patterned blazer and a trilby hat. Another photo in the post on social media also showed them leaning in for a kiss underneath a jaw-dropping flower arch.

Fans in the comments section were quick to send congratulatory messages to the pair. One wrote: "You two!! Honestly.... the most gorgeous couple we know. Happy Anniversary my darlings! Xx." Fellow 90s popstar Nicole Appleton said: "Happy anniversary! Absolutely beautiful!"

Meanwhile, Emma's close pal and fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham simply posted a string of red love hearts.

© Instagram Emma and Jade are parents to two kids

Emma and Jade's family life

The couple are celebrating three years of wedded bliss, but their romance extends much longer.

Emma and Jade first got together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

The pair are also proud parents to two children: Tate, 13 and Beau. Speaking to HELLO! previously about her kids, she said: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time.

© Instagram Emma pictured with her two children and husband Jade Jones

"I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

Emma is fiercely protective of her children's privacy and rarely shares photos of her kids, however, she did recently share how the family enjoyed a night out to Taylor Swift's Eras concert at Wembley recently.

Emma's two kids were proudly standing by the barrier of the concert and wearing light-up wristbands in a video shared by the mother-of-two.