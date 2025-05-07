Emma Bunton shares ultra-rare photo of 'strong but sensitive' child Tate

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a tribute to her rarely seen child, Tate.

In honour of her youngest child's 14th birthday, the singer-songwriter uploaded a trio of personal pictures to Instagram, including a photo of Tate riding a vibrant bike while gazing at a pair of horses in a field.

Elsewhere, Emma also shared a glimpse inside a beautiful lodge featuring a wooden table topped with a cluster of pink and red balloons. A final snapshot, meanwhile, showed a trio of giant cinnamon buns topped with generous icing.

In her caption, Emma, 49, wrote: "14! Thank you for making every day the best day! Funny and kind, strong but sensitive. We are so proud of you, the centre of our family. You are the definition of special."

Fans and friends shared sweet messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Tate. Can't believe it's been 14 years already. Where has the time gone? Wishing you all the best," while a second noted: "Happiest of birthdays Tate!!!" and a third chimed in: "Happy birthday lovely one!"

© Instagram Emma and Jade share two children together

Emma shares Tate, as well as her eldest child, Beau, 16, with her husband Jade Jones. The 'Wannabe' hit-maker and the 'Damage' singer tied the knot in a surprise, intimate pandemic ceremony in July 2021.

They got engaged in 2011 after initially getting together in 1998. They had a brief split in 1998, reconciled in 2000, split again in 2002, but finally got together for good in 2004.

© Getty Images Emma and Jade married in 2021 after a ten-year engagement

While Emma tends to keep her brood out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares snippets about family life. During a previous chat with HELLO! in 2021, she shared: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

She went on to say: "Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them [Beau and Tate] not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."

© Instagram Emma Bunton and her eldest, Beau

Reflecting on how starting a family changed her life, Emma told Today.com in 2023: "My children are absolutely my everything. Everything changed in my life as soon as I had children."