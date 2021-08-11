Emma Bunton's son sparks major reaction from her fans for a surprising reason The newlywed is a mother-of-two

It's been quite a month for Emma Bunton! The Spice Girl finally tied the knot with her long-term partner Jade Jones on 13 July, ten years after they announced their engagement - and this week there was further cause for celebration.

On Tuesday, Emma took to Instagram with a very rare photo of her eldest son, Beau. "This beautiful soul, my first born is 14 years old today," she proudly wrote. "To know him is to love him! You are truly special @beaubuntonjones Thank you for being the centre of our world." The star added four red love heart emojis.

MORE: Emma Bunton's secret wedding venue revealed in never-before-seen photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Bunton's partner Jade Jones shares rare video of their son Beau

Her post was quickly inundated with birthday messages for Beau, with Emma's famous friends including Louise Redknapp, Keith Lemon, Martine McCutcheon and Nicole Appleton among those to share sweet comments.

READ: Geri Horner has the best response after Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones

MORE: Emma Bunton's rare glimpses into ultra-stylish family home

A number of fans, however, zeroed in on a particular aspect of the snapshot - Beau's incredibly long eyelashes! "Happy Birthday… Those eyelashes!" one remarked, while a second echoed: "Those eyelashes! (love heart eyes emoji)." "Wow. Eyelashes. Happy Birthday," wrote a third.

Emma shared a photo of Beau in celebration of his 14th birthday

Emma, 45, and Damage singer Jade, 42, share two boys together; Beau and his younger brother, ten-year-old Tate. Just last year, Emma confessed the pair - who first started dating in 1998 - would "love" to have more children. She told MailOnline: "We are very family orientated. Jade would love to have more children and I'm always broody."

READ: Emma Bunton shares very rare photo of son Tate – and you won't believe how long his hair is!

MORE: The secret detail you missed from Emma Bunton's unique bridal look

Emma has said she would 'love' to have more children with Jade

When asked if she would like another baby, Emma replied: "Yes. But it's whether it's the right time. Whether it's right, whether I'm lucky enough. I'm 44 now… I just love now that my children are a little bit older and we're spending loads of time together.

"They're my priority at the moment but if you asked Jade he'd want one tomorrow. But for me, I am enjoying my two at the moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.