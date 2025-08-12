Ransom Canyon's Josh Duhamel reveals what he's 'constantly fighting' after family's surprise move to 'doomsday cabin'

Josh Duhamel is a long way from Hollywood. The actor moved away from Los Angeles with his wife Audra Mari, their 18-month-old baby boy Shepherd, and his older son Axl, shared with ex-wife Fergie.

The movie star's goal was to leave for greener pastures and the family settled down in Minnesota at an off-grid location. He bought the land more than a decade ago, but they moved there a few years later once it became livable.

The actor has been dealing with a unique problem that his family has been consistently dealing with at their lakeside residence.

He shared with People: "We are constantly fighting the mice from getting into the cabins. That's a constant man versus nature struggle we deal with."

Besides the rather unpopular pests, there are other adorable animals that the family often runs into that they don't mind seeing.

Josh added: "We're deep in the woods out there, so it is fun. There are bald eagles everywhere, there are otters swimming with their little babies all over the place."

The family's simple setup is a far cry from the luxurious houses of L.A. that Josh was used to, but the actor has found the experience rejuvenating for his soul.

© Getty Images Audra and Josh moved away from L.A. to a cabin in Minnesota

He explained: "It's so back to the basics. We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have, and I think that's what this is for me — it's an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that's family, that's friends, that's making memories."

© Instagram Josh now deals with preventing mice from getting into the family's cabin

In fact, the Ransom Canyon star found that the more stripped down his life got, the more he got to his true "calling."

Josh shared: "I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted." Adapting to the new lifestyle was also an opportunity for the actor to gain a new skill set.

© Instagram Josh built the lakeside residence for his family on his own

He added: "I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family. That's really what it's about for me."

© Getty Images Josh prefers his life off-grid than Hollywood

The actor has obviously honed his skills because he built the family's cabin by himself and he continued to expand it over time. The essentials that were once missing from the "doomsday cabin," such as running water and electricity have since been added.