Major '80s movie star looks unrecognizable in rare appearance

Oscar winner Al Pacino looked so different from his days as a leading man while out grabbing coffee in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The actor kept it casual in a black shirt and pants with a beige jacket and tan loafers, adding a pair of dark sunglasses to complete the look.

His graying hair was swept back out of his face as he walked the streets, marking his first public appearance since May.

Whirlwind romance

© GC Images Al stepped out for a coffee in Los Angeles

In May, Al had been seen with his ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, with whom he shares a two-year-old son. The pair were first linked in 2022, after meeting in a sweet and unexpected way.

"Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino," Noor told Vogue Arabia. "I guess it just became something more."

They welcomed their son Roman a year later, and the tiny tot appears to be following in his father's footsteps already.

© GC Images He was last seen with his ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah

"I think that there are a lot of similarities between Italians and Arabs. And because he's an Italian Arab, I think he's for sure going to be a soccer player," she told the publication.

"His dad, of course, wants him to be whoever he wants to be...I think acting is in his genes though."

Sadly, the couple split in October 2024 and confirmed their breakup in a statement to People shortly afterwards.

© Neilson Barnard He split from Noor in 2024

"Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman," their rep shared. The father of four has never married, despite being linked to several women throughout his career.

He revealed in his 2024 memoir, Sonny Boy, that marriage was simply a "ticket to the pain train" and that he had never considered it.

"Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on," he wrote.

The mantle of fatherhood

© Getty Images Al is a proud father of four

Al shares 24-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, and a 35-year-old daughter, Julie, with his ex Jan Tarrant.

Julie is a successful director and producer, having won several awards for her work over the years, including Best Director at the Venice Shorts Film Festival in 2020. She launched her own production company, Poverty Row Entertainment, in 2009, and created another one in 2020 called Tiny Apples.

His son Anton is intensely private, while Olivia is active on social media and has garnered over 22,000 followers on Instagram.

© Getty Images Julie is an acclaimed filmmaker

Al explained to E! News that having kids changed his life in more ways than one. "A lot of my work had a little improvement because of them," he said.

He added that "kids changed my perspective" in an interview with The Guardian, sharing: "Before I had my three, I'd walk around in my own head, not noticing anything. Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it's just a small part."

As for his youngest son, Al is enjoying his fourth shot at fatherhood at 85 years of age.

© Gotham The couple welcomed their son in June 2023

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," he told the BBC. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

"Everything he does is real," he added. "Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it's fun."