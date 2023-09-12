Josh Duhamel, 50, and wife Audra Mari, 29, share baby news and his ex Fergie has incredible reaction

Josh Duhamel and his stunning wife Audra Mari have a special announcement to make: they're expecting their first child together!

At 50, the Shotgun Wedding star is all set to embrace fatherhood once more. Meanwhile, his wife Audra, 29 and the 2016 Miss World America, is stepping into motherhood for the first time.

The elated couple shared their joy with fans via their Instagram accounts, revealing a touching sonogram image of their unborn baby.

Accompanied by the heartwarming caption: "Baby Duhamel coming soon," Audra showcased her burgeoning excitement by adding a simple white heart emoji. With her fingers gently holding up the cherished images for the world to see, the announcement was intimate and personal.

Josh’s ex Fergie had an incredible reaction posting: “I am truly happy for you guys, Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

For Josh, this isn't his first foray into fatherhood. He shares the joys of parenthood with a 10-year-old son, Axl, from his previous marriage to pop sensation Fergie.

The couple's love story is both modern and endearing. After being first sighted together in October 2019, where they weren't shy to share a passionate kiss in Toronto, they quickly became inseparable.

© Photo: Instagram Josh and Audra's engagement

Following a romantic proposal in January 2022 - which saw Audra discovering a heartfelt message in a bottle asking: "Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?" - the two officially began their journey as a married couple in September 2022. In a nod to Josh's roots, they chose to tie the knot in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was born and raised.

The wedding, imbued with personal touches, took place atop the Jasper Hotel in Fargo. Celebrating their nuptials, the newlyweds chose a local favorite, Duffy's tavern, for their post-wedding feast, as reported by People.

Before finding love with Audra, Josh was in a high-profile relationship with Fergie. Their whirlwind romance began in 2004, leading to an engagement in 2007 and culminating in a marriage that spanned from 2009 to 2017.

© Photo: Getty Images Josh with his ex Fergie and their son Axl

After announcing their separation, Fergie officially filed for divorce in May 2019, which was finalized later that year in November.

Together, Josh and Fergie welcomed their son Axl to the world on August 29, 2013. A child that undoubtedly brought a lot of joy and happiness to their lives.

© Photo: Getty Images Josh with his ex Fergie

Interestingly, during a candid conversation with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018, Josh opened up about his paternal desires.

"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," he confided.

Continuing, he expressed his intent and desire for true companionship: "It's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just [expletive] anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."