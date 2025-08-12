Gethin Jones inundated with support after heartbreaking news: 'He put up a good fight'

Gethin Jones has announced the sad passing of his beloved father Goronwy Jones, paying a moving tribute to the man he described as an inspiration to so many.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gethin shared a poignant photo of his dad in hospital alongside the caption: "Wales defeated England…" - a famous line from Welsh entertainer Max Boyce.

The 47-year-old went on to recall their final night together, writing: "Hymns and Arias with Dad last night, before he left us this morning. The most perfect, peaceful end. Welsh hymns playing, and the grandsons on speaker phone saying goodbye."

Gethin revealed that his father had been unwell for some time, but had shown remarkable resilience throughout his illness.

"He put up a good fight, incredible really. It was so nice to see his dry humour, the importance of faith and his love for classical music shine through at the end," he added.

His father dedicated 40 years to teaching, including 28 as a headteacher. "Every day I've been at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, someone would stop me and ask about Dad," Gethin continued.

"He probably taught them at some point. He made a big impact on education in these parts over a long period of time. He was strict and direct, always reasonable."

The presenter also paid tribute to the NHS staff who cared for his father, including his own sister. "My sister is one of them. But this time, she was also the daughter," he noted.

"One of the strongest I know — and then will cry at an emotive sentence in Welsh! She's just been amazing, didn’t miss a beat.

"A little mention to her what’s app group with her mates. Finding the humour when needed is so important isn’t it.. along with the unconditional support." [sic]

Concluding his message, Gethin reflected: "A tough old week. But lucky in so many ways." He also included the Welsh phrase #AmyneddYwAmodLlwyddo — meaning, "Patience is the condition for success."

Friends and colleagues were quick to rally around the presenter. Gaby Roslin commented: "Sending you so much love and my deepest sympathies to you and your whole family. I am so sorry Geth. But they always stay in our hearts forever."

Fellow Welsh star Alex Jones added a heartfelt message in her native language: "Thinking of you Geth. Loads of love to you all." Meanwhile, Janette Manrara wrote: "What beautiful words. Sending my love to you and your loved ones."