Gethin Jones supported by co-stars after new update amid Morning Live absence

Gethin Jones' Morning Live co-stars have been full of support for the star following his latest social media post. The Welsh presenter took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning with a carousel of snaps from the press night of his pantomime show, Cinderella, which is currently playing at The New Theatre in Cardiff.

"The ball has officially begun! Press night done," penned the 46-year-old. "Everyone was fab and I remembered all my words! What a blast..! #Cinderella."

Gethin's co-stars rushed to the comments to heap praise on the star, with Helen Skelton penning: "Looks fantastic," while Rav Wilding added: "Go well bud!"

Meanwhile, Kimberley Walsh commented: "Looks like a great show!"

The presenter's other Instagram followers also shared their congratulations, with one person writing: "That's brilliant Geth. Huge congratulations. It all looks amazing and you have stolen the show!!" while another hailed the pantomime as the "best to date" while calling the cast "incredible".

Gethin has been missing from our TV screens for almost two weeks to attend rehearsals for the pantomime, in which he's starring as Prince Charming. Thankfully, various members of the Morning Live team have been standing in alongside his co-hosts Helen and Michelle Ackerley over the last few days, including Rav and Gordon Smart.

Gethin is starring alongside some familiar faces in the Cardiff pantomime, which runs until 5 January, including radio broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans as Dandini, panto star Mike Doyle as the Baroness, and Denquar Chupak as Cinderella.

The show synopsis reads: "Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients New Theatre Cardiff audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

"Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince Charming."

Back in November, Gethin revealed that he'd been splitting his time between Manchester, where Morning Live is filmed, and Cardiff in the run-up to Christmas.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the broadcaster told his followers: "I'm going to be diving between Morning Live and panto for the next couple of weeks and then it's going to be a busy run-in to Christmas. I can't wait."

Back in September, Gethin explained that signing up for the pantomime would mean he could be back in his hometown around Christmas.

"Morning Live is based in Manchester and it is a trek to Cardiff so getting back to see family and friends is not always easy," he told WalesOnline. "From a personal point of view, when the offer came in and I saw it said Cardiff I thought it would be amazing to be home and be around at Christmas."