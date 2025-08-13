Taylor Swift more 'secure' than ever in unprecedented behaviour with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans went into meltdown last night when the musician announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to drop later this year.

Rather than sharing the major news via an awards show speech, as she has for her last two releases, The Tortured Poets Department and Midnights, Taylor announced her new album via her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. Watch the thrilling moment below...

As much as the promise of new music thrilled Taylor's fans, so too did the rare look inside Taylor and Travis's relationship.

The clip saw Travis refer to his girlfriend as "sweetie" while she complimented his outfit. In the past, Taylor has been known for keeping her relationships private, only sharing details via cryptic song lyrics, so her willingness to put her relationship in full view is an interesting one!

We spoke to relationship experts for their take on Taylor and Travis' relationship, now that we've been granted unprecedented access into it.

Sweet nothings

Travis Kelce got hearts melting when he called his lover 'sweetie' – and for good reason.

"Using pet names is a sign of genuine connection, affection, warmth and playfulness," says BACP senior accredited relationship psychotherapist, Debbie Keenan.

"It's a sign of a healthy relationship, where communication is easy and flows naturally. Pet names keep a sense of fun alive, which is crucial for long-term connection. It's like two people speaking in a language only they understand, fun, intimate, safe and unique to them."

Fellow BACP therapist LJ Jones adds: "In a busy, often serious world, a pet name acts as a relaxed and familiar shortcut straight to affection and connection."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis are open about their relationship

She adds that Travis referring to Taylor as "sweetie" so publicly is particularly pertinent. "A person publicly addressing their partner by a pet name acts as a subtle, maybe even subconscious statement that their partner is in an elevated position of importance to them.

"Calling a partner by a pet name in public also acts as a declaration that they feel secure in the relationship. They're not hiding the softer, more playful and connected side from the world."

LJ adds of Taylor complimenting Travis on the pod: "When couples compliment each other in public, it sends a powerful, yet subtle, message of their solidarity. It's a form of emotional openness that says there's nothing to hide and nothing to prove. These public moments aren't usually about performance, they're an honest reflection of love, warmth and security."

Casual displays of affection

Taylor's willingness to openly display affection to her NFL partner shows a sense of safety, says BACP-accredited therapist Rebecca Vivash. "When a couple can joke around and show affection in public, like Taylor and Travis in this clip, it often speaks to a sense of safety and trust between them.

"That kind of easy playfulness gives us a glimpse of the genuine connection they share in private. It shows they enjoy each other's company, can laugh together, and feel secure enough in their bond to let others see it.

"There's also an element of ownership - a subtle, 'I'm yours, you're mine', that can feel grounding when it's mutual."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis are close

An ongoing commitment

LJ notes that their playfulness could speak to an ongoing commitment, explaining: "Casual displays of affection can act as an ongoing investment in the relationship. Every small compliment or nickname is like putting another coin in the trust bank.

"Over time, these small acts build a deep sense of 'us against the world'- whether super famous like Kelce and Swift or not. When affection is both private and public, it strengthens the feeling that your relationship is a safe, consistent space, no matter who's watching."

A positive sign

Debbie concludes by reassuring fans that Taylor and Travis' open bond is a positive sign.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don't hide their bond

"If I witnessed this in the therapy room, it would be a sign of a healthy, loving and genuine relationship.

"This display of openness and playfulness is a powerful sign of strength. It would indicate that both partners feel heard, seen and valued. To express love publicly, that's a great indicator of an authentic, warm, healthy relationship."