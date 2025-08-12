Travis Kelce talks life-changing Taylor Swift relationship — and why it's not like it seems behind closed doors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going as strong as ever, with the two even making a milestone announcement on Monday, August 11 – their maiden podcast appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's show New Heights.

The 35-year-olds have now been dating for over two years, first getting their start away from the public eye after being introduced following Travis' declaration at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games, before going more open as Taylor became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor will soon appear on "New Heights" with Travis and Jason Kelce

In a new GQ interview, the NFL star shared greater insight into their romance and how it's grown and evolved so much over the past couple years, from public sightings to familial bonds.

Not what you'd think

Travis explained that despite all the attention and public scrutiny surrounding their romance, whether it's from their massive combined fandom or the media, they're just two "regular" people away from the cameras.

"Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people," he gushed. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out," Travis continued. "But I would say that it's as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

"Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the [expletive] off."

The couple have been dating for two years now, going public in the fall of 2023

Just like mama

The New Heights co-host also couldn't help but emotionally point out the many ways in which his girlfriend resembled his mom Donna Kelce, calling back to an earlier interview in which he said he looked for a partner like his mother.

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," he pointed out. "Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building."

"Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people."

"I've seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard."

The lessons he's learned

The Kansas City Chiefs star also explained that he'd picked up a lot from seeing the "Blank Space" singer perform, most notably on the mammoth Eras Tour, which he experienced firsthand several times.

Travis maintains that their romance began a lot more "organically" than fans suspect

"People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her," he shared. "She is so good at mesmerizing everybody and making everybody feel like it's an intimate situation."

Travis noted that he'd imbibed some of her star quality, especially her ability to stay "calm" and "cool" under pressure, and it changed the way he functioned as an entertainer and public figure. "Whenever I get in front of a crowd, I feel like I've got to be like, Woooo! Like, excited, bringing the energy."

He praised the singer for handling "scrutiny" the way she did, saying he'd learned from it too

"Then I saw that coolness and that calmness and that relatability that she is so good at presenting. I really grabbed that. Like, 'Man, I can use that side of entertainment as well.' It's not just always being the guy that brings the energy and creates these exciting moments."