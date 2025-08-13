Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have revealed their unexpected wedding destination in new clip

Taylor Swift virtually blew up the internet on Tuesday morning when she announced the upcoming release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a clip from her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast.

The Grammy winner joined the NFL star on New Heights, alongside his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce, marking her first appearance on any podcast – a high honor reserved for her boyfriend of two years.

While the episode itself doesn't drop until Wednesday at 7 pm ET, eagle-eyed fans have already analyzed every frame of the teaser clip posted to the podcast's Instagram page.

Wedding bells

© Taylor Swift A book on Casa Wabi can be seen in the top right corner of the clip

There are several books in the background of the shot, including works on artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Ai Weiwei, Ellsworth Kelly, and Mark Rothko.

Yet the book that caught the eyes of the Swifties was one on Casa Wabi, a nonprofit art foundation located on Mexico's Pacific coast.

It was founded in 2014 by Bosco Sodi, and most significantly, has been used as a wedding venue in the past. Casa Wabi faces onto a stunning beach and features an observatory that can be hired out for weddings, such as this one featured in Vogue.

Some have speculated this could mean that Taylor and Travis have already tied the knot at the magical location, or have plans to do so in the near future.

While it might seem like a far-fetched theory, Taylor is known to constantly leave easter egg clues for her upcoming albums and projects, creating a kind of game with her fans.

The organization couldn't have been happier to see the Casa Wabi book sitting on the bookshelf behind Taylor and Travis, telling the Daily Mail, "We are delighted that Casa Wabi's new book is in her video. We would love to invite her to visit Casa Wabi and to learn all the community work we do."

Their book delves into the foundation's goals and explains its work in the local community.

"The Foundation seeks to create a positive and lasting impact on its surroundings through art, education, and social engagement," Casa Wabi shared.

"We firmly believe that direct encounters with art awaken sensitivity, spark imagination, and open new ways of relating to oneself and to others."

Soulmates

© Instagram Travis got candid about his relationship with Taylor

Speculation that Taylor and Travis are set to say "I do" has been swirling for months, and the Kansas City Chiefs star only fanned the flames in his new interview with GQ.

The athlete opened up about how his parents stayed together for the sake of their children, before ultimately divorcing when Travis had moved away for college.

"They were always the ultimate partners in terms of being there for us as kids," he explained. "There was no division in terms of anger at each other. I think the romance of it all might've just kind of faded, being so focused on their careers and raising a family."

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Travis and Jason's mother Donna split from their father after 25 years

"It's probably hard for parents to keep that romance, especially when you've got kids that are into [expletive] everything, you know?" he said, adding that he would do whatever it took to make it work with his future wife.

"The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have," Travis shared.

© Getty Images The NFL star revealed that he wanted to go the distance with his future wife

"Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It's more so, if we're gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a 'It's just for the kids' aspect."

The pair first went public with their romance in September 2023, and have delighted fans ever since with their supportive and loved-up displays.