Taylor Swift's changing opinion on marriage amid Travis Kelce romance

Anyone who's been keeping an eye on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performances will be able to tell you that the star appears to be extremely loved up with Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old beamed as she sang about "dating the boy on the football team," this week, with her eyes sparking during other loved-up lyrics.

The superstar couple have been dating for almost a year, and fans are speculating whether they're set to get engaged soon - and judging by the lyrics on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, marriage is high on Taylor's priority list – but this hasn't always been the case.

© Getty It's a love story for Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor's changing opinion on marriage

Before her latest album, Taylor appeared to be unconcerned with the idea of marriage, with her 10th album, Midnights, dismissing marriage several times – suggesting her romance with Travis has changed her mind.

Read on for Taylor's most scathing lyrics about marriage from Midnights, and notice her change in position on TTPD, when she appears to have softened in her opinion.

Midnights lyrics about marriage

On the opening track of Midnights, Lavender Haze, Taylor bemoans that people expect her to get married, writing: "All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride. The only kind of girl they see is a one-night or a wife."

© Instagram Taylor has come around to the idea of marriage

Midnight Rain sees Taylor reject the notion of marriage again, singing: "He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain / He wanted a bride, I was making my own name," noting that she didn't have any desire to be a bride.

© Instagram Taylor has softened about the idea of marriage

Taylor's opinion starts to shift on her jaded heartbreak track, You're Losing Me, in which she sings, "I wouldn't marry me either," and by the time she released The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, the star seemed fixated on the idea of getting married – or the hurt she felt at not yet walking down the aisle, with many songs alluding to how much she wished she was wed.

TTPD lyrics about marriage

On the title track, Taylor makes her desires known, singing: "At dinner, you take my ring off my middle finger / And put it on the one people put wedding rings on / And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding," suggesting she'd be delighted at the idea of marriage.

© Getty Taylor mentions marriage in many of her songs

Suggesting she's been waiting for a proposal, on So Long London, Taylor writes: "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? / I died on the altar waitin’ for the proof," with her next marriage mention seeing the singer irritated by someone's promise of a wedding. "You [expletive]–talked me under the table / Talkin’ rings and talkin’ cradles."

On a more positive note, on So High School, a track believed to be about Travis, Taylor refers to the game of Marry, Kiss, Kill, which sees the player pick what they'd do to three different people.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It’s just a game, but really / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two," Taylor sings whimsically, predicting a happily ever after for her and Travis.

© Getty Taylor appears to have rethought her opinions on getting married

That said, Taylor has been known to change her opinion on marriage in the past. Back in 2019, her album Lover was peppered with lovesick references to marriage, such as "I'd marry you with paper rings," and a whole verse in the title track, Lover, dedicated to a traditional wedding speech.

It remains to be seen whether her wish will come true, but we're betting fans will be the first to notice if Taylor does get engaged!