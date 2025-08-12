Reba McEntire breaks silence on former stepson's death in heartbreaking tribute

Reba McEntire broke her silence on the passing of her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, in a touching farewell for the 48-year-old.

The country star was married to Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and the couple co-founded the talent management company Starstruck Entertainment.

Reba and Narvel also had a son together, Shelby, whose loving tribute to his late brother pulled at the singer's own heartstrings.

She took to the comment section of his tribute, writing, "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much," alongside a slew of broken heart emojis.

Learn more about Reba and Narvel's relationship below...

Saying goodbye

© Michael Buckner Reba was married to Brandon's father until 2015

Brandon passed away on August 7 after a three-year battle with melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer.

He left behind his kids River, 11, and Remy, nine, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson, and his kids Savannah and Seth from his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

Shelby shared a heartbreaking caption to accompany photos of the talent manager, farewelling Brandon with his loving words.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," he wrote. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

He added that Brandon "taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories" that he would "hold onto forever."

© Getty Images Shelby is Reba's son and Brandon's half-brother

"For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we'll never get to make together, but I know you'll still be there," Shelby continued.

"Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I'll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you'll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let's be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process."

He concluded: "We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

Family ties

© Chris Polk/AMA2017 Kelly and Brandon were married for nine years

Kelly and Brandon were married for nine years until they divorced in 2022. Despite their acrimonious split, Reba remained supportive of the pair.

"You know, I love them both, Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them," the Grammy winner told Extra. "I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this."

She added: "I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them. I love them both with all my heart."

© Getty The pair remained close after Kelly and Brandon's divorce

The two superstar singers stayed close, with the "Since U Been Gone" crooner sharing on Watch What Happens Live in 2023 that they still "text each other all the time".

She quipped that they were "both women of sound mind that know that life doesn't work out sometimes".

Kelly announced the postponement of the August dates of her Vegas residency just a day before Brandon's death, revealing that she needed to be "fully present" for her kids as they grappled with the loss of their father.