Meet Brandon Blackstock's 'loving' girlfriend Brittney Jones — revealed to be his and Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant

An obituary for Brandon Blackstock has revealed he had a partner for three years before his death on August 7, and she previously worked for Brandon and his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.

Brandon was eulogized in a tribute on the website for Butte Funeral Home, and along with details of the funeral service it read in part that he had a "beautiful and loving partner in life and business".

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," it read.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

WATCH: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Family Life

Brandon's relationship history

Brandon was married to wife Melissa Ashworth and the pair welcomed two children, daughter Savannah, and son Seth.

He married Kelly in 2013 and the pair welcomed daughter River and son Remington; they divorced in 2020 and it was finalized in 2022.

Who is Brittney Marie Jones?

Brittney is named as the Managing Director on the Headwaters Livestock Auction website, and also appears on the Instagram pages for Valley View Rodeo.

Was Brittney Marie Jones married?

Brittney's Facebook page revealed she was married in September 2021, with pictures of her wedding day still public. Her Instagram is now private.

What was Brittney Marie Jones' job for Kelly Clarkson?

Her LinkedIn reveals that she was the production assistant for Kelly in 2016 to 2018, helping to "assist Tour Manager in all travel details during record promo run including TV and radio," and "assist security in organizing and executing meet and greet" as well as being "responsible for setting final stage details pre-show and running teleprompter".

In 2018 she began to work as the the Executive Assistant to Brandon at Starstruck Entertainment, as well as managing Kelly's day to day schedule, working on her NBC talk show, and liasing between the management firm, artist and all partners.

© Headwaters Brittney Marie Jones was named as his partner in the eulogy

Brandon's passing

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared the news of his passing.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," it read, revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years".

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," it concluded.

© Getty Images Brandon died on August 7 after a 3 year battle with cancer

Brandon had been diagnosed with melanoma.

Tributes to Brandon

Ex-wife Melissa shared her own tribute that read, in part: "I've heard it said, 'Nothing is lost when you know where it is' and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior."

© Instagram Brandon (2R) with his two children Seth (L) and Savannah and son-in-law Quentin Lee

She revealed how Brandon "was full of charm, wit, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat".

"He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard," Melissa continued. "The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is."

© Chris Polk/AMA2017 Kelly and Brandon were together for 7 years

Brandon, 48, was also a grandfather as Savannah had two children, Lake and Julie, with her partner Quentin Lee, and is pregnant with her third, LouCasey.

Seth also touched on his shared passions with his father, posting several photos of them together enjoying hobbies such as hunting.

"I lost my hero yesterday," wrote Seth. "Words can't describe how proud of you I am [for] raising me and your 3 other kids. You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend."