Diana Ross, 81, 'disappoints' fans with last-minute announcement and no explanation

Diana Ross has left many people "disappointed" after she pulled out of a performance on the Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas cruise ship with little explanation.

The 81-year-old, who was named the ship's "godmother" in June, was due to headline a three-day showcase cruise starting August 20 but has now pulled out of the performance and a special naming ceremony.

No explanation

A specific reason for Diana's absence was not given; instead, her spokesperson told People: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Diana Ross and other stars who defy their ages

Diana was due to take to the stage for one of the year's biggest at-sea entertainment launches to celebrate the new cruise, departing from Port Canaveral in Florida and heading to Perfect Day at CocoBay in the Bahamas.

"We are disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us to be godmother of Star of the Seas," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The cruise line added that they plan to announce a "new godmother" of the ship "soon."



Diana shared her excitement over the cruise when news of her headlining performance was announced in June.

"I am truly honoured to join the Royal Caribbean family," she said in a press release at the time.

© WireImage Diana has pulled out of performing on the Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas cruise

"Having spent years creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas."

Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley added that the company was delighted to have "a true icon" debut the Star of the Seas ship.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Diana was named 'godmother' of the ship

"We are thrilled to have Diana Ross join us for the debut of Star of the Seas, the next bold vacation in our revolutionary Icon Class designed to encompass the best a vacation experience can offer," Michael said in a press release per PR Newswire.

"We couldn't imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross, who is a true icon known for creating music that transcends generations while celebrating life and bringing people together. We can't wait to welcome Ms. Ross, our guests, and crew to celebrate the arrival of Star this August."

© Getty Images A replacement for Diana has yet to be named

Beautiful Love

Despite cancelling her appearance on the cruise, Diana will still kick off her US tour, Beautiful Love, as planned on August 16 in Saratoga, California.

Taking to Instagram this week, the singer shared a list of stops on the tour, alongside the message: "It's good to be back home. The Beautiful Love Tour is coming to cities across the U.S. for unforgettable nights filled with music, memories, and joy."

She added: "The tour starts a week from today, on August 16th, at the @mountainwinery in Saratoga, CA. Come join the love celebration."

Diana will also perform in St. Louis, Atlantic City, Staten Island, and more, before concluding in Palm Springs on December 13.

© FilmMagic Diana said performing keeps her feeling good

Diana recently opened up about how her love of performing helps keep her feeling good. "The love of what I do keeps me grounded, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually," she told People.

"When you can't find the sunshine be the sunshine," she added. "I have been very blessed in my life. I love what I do. I love my family. I love my life. I'm a happy person."