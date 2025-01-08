Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The View star's doctor husband faces legal woes — details of allegations
SARA HAINES, ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, JOY BEHAR, SUNNY HOSTIN on The View, 2024© Getty

Sunny Hostin has been married to her husband Emmanuel Hostin, an orthopedic surgeon, since 1998

2 minutes ago
Sunny Hostin's husband appears to be facing some legal woes.

This week, the current The View co-host's husband, Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, was revealed to have been named in an insurance fraud lawsuit filed in New York City.

The couple has been married since 1998, and share two kids together, son Gabriel, 22, and daughter Paloma, 18. 

Per legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Emmanuel is one of 200 named in a lawsuit filed last month in which he is being accused of insurance fraud.

Per U.S. Health, Emmanuel is an orthopedic surgeon based in New York's Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West hospitals.

The lawsuit alleges that he committed federal insurance fraud and accuses him of "getting kickbacks by performing surgery and … billing a company that insured taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers."

Sunny Hostin attends a discussion of the View's "Behind the Table" podcast at 92NY on October 08, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Sunny in October of last year

A kickback is an illegal payment, a form of negotiated bribery and misappropriation of funds.  

The lawsuit further alleges: "Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries."

Sunny Hostin and Dr. Emmanuel Hostin attend Sister to Sister International's "The Gala" Honoring Sunny Hostin on September 26, 2024 in New Rochelle, New York© Getty Images
The TV host and her husband have been married since 1998

Emmanuel has since denied the allegations via his attorney, Daniel John Thwaites, who said in a statement that his client "denies each and every allegation" and that the lawsuit is a "blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier," referring to American Transit, a New York based insurance firm.

Gabriel Hostin and TV personality Sunny Hostin attend the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hosted by The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines and Synchrony at Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City© WireImage
With her son Gabriel in 2018

"[The lawsuit] is meant to intimidate and harass doctors from collecting for care given to American Transit insureds and their passengers," the statement further said, and Emmanuel's legal team maintained: "American Transit has rushed into the lawsuit without ever conducting an examination of Dr. Hostin or expressing any concerns to his lawyers. 

Paloma Hostin and Sunny Hostin at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" held at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City© Getty
With her daughter Paloma in 2022

"The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit and restrict health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers, and write off its proper obligations."

Sunny and Emmanuel are based in Purchase, New York, a town in Westchester near the Connecticut border; Sunny's net worth is estimated to be between $3-6 million.

