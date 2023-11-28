Jimmy Carter's touching gesture as he attends late wife Rosalynn's memorial with personal physician

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February, said goodbye to his beloved wife Rosalynn Carter while attending her memorial service at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at the Emory University Campus in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

The late first lady, whose dementia diagnosis was first disclosed in May of this year, passed away aged 96 on November 19.

The former presidential power couple were married for 77 years, the longest marriage of any president in US history, and together they took on the longest and most active post-presidential roles through their humanitarian work after leaving the White House in 1981.

© Getty The former president has been in hospice care since February

Shortly before the memorial service started, Carter, 99, was brought into the church in his wheelchair, and sat next to his daughter Amy Carter, plus President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and fellow former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Melania Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

ABC News reports that along with his children – he and his wife shared kids Jack, 75, James, 72, Donnel, 70, and Amy, 55 – Carter was accompanied by his personal physician.

The outlet also noted that Carter had a new suit made on Monday for the Tuesday memorial service; the funeral will take place Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

More to come.