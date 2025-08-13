Hunting Wives' Chrissy Metz reveals why she was left 'sobbing' after one fan encounter

Chrissy Metz loves to take the time out of her busy schedule and deeply bond with her fans.

She shared that during a recent flight, a stranger gave her a note on the plane sharing that she was on her way to take her son to an eating disorder clinic.

The moved fan explained that it was Chrissy's representation on TV that helped her son learn that he was worth more than just the way he looked, which was a game-changer for him.

The actress revealed to People: "I was just crying with these two women on the plane today. They had a family member who was ill, and they told me how much they'd loved watching This Is Us as a family and what it meant to them. I was just sobbing."

© Getty Images Chrissy takes the time to speak with her fans on a personal level

The heartwarming story left a significant impact on Chrissy's fans, and the Hunting Wives actress explained that the feeling was mutual.

The performer was able to effortlessly connect to her fans because she can strongly empathize with others.

She expressed: "I've always been the people's person. People truly love to come up and share everything with me. I think it's because they know I want to listen."

Chrissy consciously provides a safe space for people to vent their worries, and she does so because she can relate to needing a listening ear at times herself.

© FilmMagic Chrissy shared that she was left moved to tears by her fans on a plane ride

The TV star added: "I'll have a real conversation with you. I'll cry in the bathroom with you. I know what it's like to need someone to talk to." She recalled a tumultuous time in her life that made her feel like she was "less than."

Chrissy transparently explained: "I was always the chubby girl, and I was also sort of the only one. We'd go shopping at Wet Seal, and I wanted to wear the cute shorts and outfits, but all I could fit were the accessories. It was really hard."

© Getty Images Chrissy revealed that she used to feel "less than" due to her weight

She admitted that she used to turn to food to help her during stressful moments. The This Is Us actress shared: "It was my crutch, the love to fill in the holes. Food was always my thing."

Chrissy has since reached a huge milestone of losing 100 pounds, through consistent meal prep and strength training. Her dramatic transformation also came with a newfound confidence and perspective.

© Getty Images Chrissy has since lost 100 pounds and has found a newfound perspective

She explained: "I know skinniness doesn't equal happiness. I just want to be health-positive. I never said I wanted to be the face of body-positivity. It's not that I condone morbid obesity or heroin chic. I condone a healthy body. I want to live the longest life possible."