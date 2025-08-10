Jelly Roll is celebrating a number that once felt out of reach. In a new video shared on platform X, the country star told the Tennessee Titans that he has now dropped over 200 pounds, sharing the milestone during a surprise pep talk at the team’s training camp.

The Nashville native, a lifelong Titans fan, was invited by head coach Brian Callahan to speak before players headed out for pre-season. Watch the video here…

WATCH: Jelly Roll looks incredible as he reveals new weight loss milestone

"I can’t get on the field," he joked to the room, then added he was getting "close." The "Save Me" singer followed with the update that drew applause throughout the meeting.

"I lost 200 pounds. I told Coach I’m getting a contract if I lose another 50." The line landed because the effort behind it is real. For the past two and a half years, he has chosen consistency over shortcuts and invited fans to watch him do it.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll has lost over 200 pounds

Jelly Roll's incredible journey

That openness began in December 2022, when he decided to overhaul his health in public. Since then, the 40-year-old has posted gym clips, tour-day walks, and honest check-ins about wins and setbacks.

He first turned heads with the numbers in April, speaking at Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT event.

© Getty Images In June 2025, the singer stepped out looking remarkably slimmer

"I started at 540 pounds. I’m 357 pounds this morning, baby" he told the crowd, who roared back in approval. Then came a promise that summed up his ambition.

"I’m going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!" he said, grinning. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in August 2016, and he often frames new goals as experiences he wants to share with her.

Tough challenges

The physical work is visible. The mindset work, he says, is the harder fight. At the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, he spoke about the toughest part.

"Food, man," he told Fox Digital. Later, he widened the lens. "If you’re really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking’s great, all the other stuff’s great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table."

It is a theme that runs through his interviews. He has spoken before about substance abuse, and he now talks about food in the language of recovery.

© Getty Images for Stagecoach Jelly has been very honest with his weight loss struggles

Last year he told People that the breakthrough wasn’t a training hack or a trendy plan but a change in how he thinks.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he said.

"I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

The numbers ticked down steadily through 2024. Midway through the fall leg of his tour, his trainer posted an update that showed how the daily choices add up behind the scenes.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," the trainer said in a video. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss."

© WireImage Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll

Bunnie's support

By December, Jelly Roll brought the conversation home, joining Bunnie on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast to explain why he wanted his audience to see every step. "I did this publicly for a reason," he said.

"I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long." He acknowledged that weight loss can bring complicated emotions.

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed. They’re so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don’t really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

His choice was the opposite. "I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it… This is constantly what I’m putting in the air because I want to bring people along with me."

The accountability extends to goal setting. Jelly Roll loves a target with a date on it, and he recently picked a bold one. "I wanna be on the cover of ‘Men’s Health’ by March of 2026. That’s my new goal. So I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he told Bunnie.