80s' bombshell dubbed 'the scream queen' by fans in latest rare appearance

An 80s' bombshell looks stunning at 80 years old.

The actress partook in the popular 70s' sitcom Maude, and became a household name thanks to appearing in hit horror movies in the 80s' such as Swamp Thing.

The entertainer also made her mark in the industry when she starred in Escape from New York with Kurt Russell.

The beautiful actress is Adrienne Barbeau.

She was spotted at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina and she looked ageless. In the TikTok video, Adrienne sported her signature bangs, and donned pink glasses and a gray tank top while meeting fans. Followers took to the comments and showed love to the actress online.

One person wrote: "Man she still looks fantastic," and another person added: "I always thought she was beautiful." A third person commented: "The Scream Queen!!"

Adrienne was born in Sacramento, California in 1945. She went on to tour with the San Jose Civic Light Opera and performed for the U.S. army in South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and Hawaii. The actress then earned her Equity card thanks to participating in a summer stock theater.

In the 1960s, she made the big move to New York. In 1968 she performed in Fiddler on the Roof, then in 1971, she participated in the off-Broadway play Stag Movie. In 1972 Adrienne took the Broadway stage for Grease.

During the decade she made her television debut on Maude. Due to the show's success she went on to make guest appearances on over 24 TV shows.

© Getty Images She was spotted at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina

Her big silver screen debut occurred in 1980 for the hit movie Swamp Thing. During the 90s' she provided voiceover for movies such as Demolition Man and Judge Dredd.

© Getty Images The star has made a career in the film, TV and Broadway industry

Her career didn't stop at TV and film, instead she also became a talk show host for KABC, was a folk singer, and even portrayed video game characters in Descent 3 and Fallout 76.

© Getty Images She also became a radio host, author and voiceover artist

On top of that she also wrote a trilogy titled Vampyres of Hollywood, which are horror novels. In 2006, she portrayed Judy Garland in The Property Known as Garland and she also went on tour for the show Pippin in 2014.

Overall she's put tremendous work into her decades-long career which included over 25 plays and musicals. Although the performer was successful in the field, she didn't think she'd make it big when she first started.

© Getty Images She partook in horror movies in the '80s which made her popular

She revealed to Closely Observed Frames: "I never even realized acting could be a career until I was in my first (and only) year of college. I loved acting and I started doing community theater and school productions, but I didn't think it was something you did to earn a living. Get a degree and teach acting in a high school drama department maybe, but earn a living as an actress? Who did that?"

Upon reflecting on her career, she shared which role she was most proud of. She expressed: "I love my role of Ruthie on HBO's Carnivale. Pretty proud of her. And 5 years ago, I played Pippin's Grandmother in the National Tour of Pippin - singing my song while doing an entire trapeze act which ended with me upside down 15 feet in the air with no net. Proud enough of that to put it on YouTube."