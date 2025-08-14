Heartbreak for Jeff Bezos as beloved mother Jackie dies at the age of 78

Jeff Bezos' beloved mother Jacklyn Bezos, known as Jackie, has died at the age of 78. Jackie "died peacefully in her Miami home on August 14th" according to a tribute posted on the website for her foundation Bezos Scholars.

Jeff's wife Lauren also shared the news on Instagram Stories, adding a broken heart emoji. In 2020, Jackie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder, and her husband Mike was by her side along the way.

"Although Jackie may be gone from our sight, her love remains with us always—a bright shining light that will never fade. She will be missed beyond words," the tribute read.

Jackie Bezos' death was announced on August 15, 2025

"The family would like to acknowledge the dedicated and loving nurses and doctors who cared for Jackie with tenderness and devotion, as well as her many dear friends. We are deeply grateful. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support a nonprofit organization that is meaningful to you or to perform a simple act of kindness in her memory."

Jackie and her husband Mike loaned Jeff $245,573 in 1995 to help him start a new website called Amazon.com. They were given 6% equity and proudly watched as their son turned it into a billion-dollar company over the decades. Jeff has named a Blue Origin ship and a Blue Origin barge after his beloved mother.

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff's parents gave him a loan to start Amazon

Jackie launched the Bezos Family Foundation with husband Mike and their children, Christina, Mark and Jeff, in 2000, focusing on "global early learning initiative that translates leading brain research into accessible, actionable tips to nurture children’s growing minds" and the "Bezos Scholars Program, which supports students in the United States and Africa".

Through the foundation, they have also donated $710.5 million to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Jackie was born in 1946 and became pregnant at the age of 17 with her eldest son Jeff.

© Stephen Lovekin She launched the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000

She and boyfriend Ted Jorgensen married and her high school sought to block her from graduating. She divorced Ted in 1965 and fought back against her school, graduating.

Jackie went on to work as a secretary, working during the day and attending night classes where she took her baby. In night school she met Miguel Bezos and the pair fell in love, getting married and welcomed two children, Mark and Christina. Miguel – known as Mike – adopted Jeff.