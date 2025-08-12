Lauren Sanchez 'heartbroken' weeks after dream wedding to Jeff Bezos as son leaves home

Lauren Sanchez dedicated a social media post to her rarely-seen son Evan on Monday when she shared news about the 18-year-old.

The American media personality and new wife of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, took to Instagram with a snapshot of the teen and an emotional message.

She revealed Evan had left home having secured himself a place at college. Alongside a photo of him building a set of drawers for his new dorm room, Lauren wrote: "Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners.... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet.

"A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter. Proud. Heartbroken. Grateful."

She also included a photo of Evan as a kid with his "friend for life," who Lauren revealed is going to the same college.

Lauren is also a mom to Nikko Gonzalez, 24, and her daughter, Ella, who is fast morphing into her famous mother.

Lauren shares her two youngest children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell and Nikko's father is her ex, Tony Gonzalez.

Evan is believed to be studying business at the University of Miami. Lauren's previous Instagram Stories hinted that he will attend Miami’s Herbert Business School.

She has said her "heart is bursting," with pride at his achievements.

It's been an exciting time for the family and before he set off on his next chapter, Evan and his brother walked Lauren down the aisle.

The Amazon billionaire and his bride tied the knot on the private island of San Giorgio in Venice, Italy in June. It was a star-studded affair attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio, and many, many more.

Lauren and Jeff’s nuptials, reportedly cost around $50 million and the guest list was a who's who of the entertainment world. Despite the dazzling lineup, the wedding remained surprisingly private.

Sara Foster, one of the 200 invited guests, recently opened up about the romantic celebration on her podcast The World's First Podcast. Speaking candidly, Sara told her sister Erin that the event was far more intimate than public perception might suggest.

"There's nothing. It's so interesting how the optics were this over-the-top, you know, protestors ... It's just not, it's not what it was. It actually felt very intimate," Sara shared.

She went on to surprise listeners with a revelation: "No one signed NDAs. No NDAs." According to Sara, the ceremony's sense of trust and community meant that strict confidentiality wasn't enforced, even among such high-profile guests.