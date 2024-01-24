Inside Jeff Bezos' star-studded 60th birthday bash: From Beyonce and Katy Perry to McDonald's and caviar

Jeff Bezos turned 60 on January 12 and he has enjoyed several celebrations to mark the milestone since – but none have been as star-studded as his most recent party.

The Amazon founder was treated to a "celestial space-age" themed bash thrown by his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, at their palatial Beverly Hills mansion, and a who's who of Hollywood was in attendance.

© Jacopo Raule Lauren threw Jeff a 'celestial' themed party for his 60th

The billionaire's guest list included everyone from Beyonce and Jay-Z, Oprah, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Bill Gates.

The super-private party's theme was a nod to Jeff's Blue Origin aerospace company, but it also paid homage to his humble beginnings, according to The Sun.

Lauren went all out for her husband-to-be and set up a replica of his first Amazon office which included his original chair.

The A-list guests were also reportedly served a variety of food, including caviar and McDonalds, a tribute to Jeff's first job when he was 16.

While photography was banned at the event, many of the attendees confirmed they were there with posts on social media, including Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum, and Ivanka Trump.

© Instagram Paris Hilton looked gorgeous and was joined by her sister and singer Jewel

While every guest looked spectacular – including Katy Perry who added alien prosthetics to her face – it was Jeff's fiancé Lauren who stole the show.

© Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked incredible

The 54-year-old looked phenomenal in a Laura Basci red gown that was embellished with Swarovski crystals. The intricate detailing took more than 800 hours of hand-beading, according to a press release from the brand via the New York Post.

Lauren's head-turning gown hugged her incredible curves and boasted a plunging neckline with a few cutouts under the bust. She accessorized with matching red heels and a symbolic crystal-encrusted rocket ship bag by Judith Leiber, which cost a whopping $4,995.

Giving the designer a shout-out on Instagram, Lauren shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her dazzling outfit following the top-secret party.

"Getting ready is sometimes the best part of the night. Thank you @laurabasci for creating this incredible dress for such a special evening," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Kris Jenner looked glam for Jeff's 60th birthday bash

Famous faces from the bash were quick to comment, with Heidi Klum writing: "You are the brightest gift to Jeff, Happy Birthday! We had a blast celebrating with you." Kathy Hilton also wrote: "You look so gorgeous in that red dress!!! What a fun, beautiful evening."

On Jeff's actual birthday, Lauren posted an adorable throwback photo of Jeff as a child, alongside a black-and-white image of the couple together.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged in May 2023

She added a heartfelt message, which read: "Look who's turning 60! Happy birthday, baby! Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness.

"May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations. I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love."

This year's birthday marks Jeff's first since he got engaged to Lauren. He popped the question last May with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth $2.5 million, while they were aboard his luxurious $500 million superyacht.

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff went public in 2019

The couple took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

At the time, Lauren was also amid a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

