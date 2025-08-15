Kelly Ripa hits back at audience following sudden absence: 'I don't care'

Kelly Ripa knows how to shock an audience with her quippy one-liners and detailed stories about her life, and Wednesday's interaction was no different.

The talk show host, who was absent from the desk a week prior, began discussing a segment about bras on Live with Kelly and Mark, revealing that the lucrative bra industry rakes in $90 billion annually.

Kelly's confession

© ABC Kelly got candid about her undergarments

"Bras! Bras, everyone," Kelly began. "Bras are older than you think. And I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras." Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, then asked her what the "average age" of her bras were, with Kelly quipping that hers are "thousands of years old".

"I mean, my bras last forever because they don't get a big workout," she joked. "I'm not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying. You know what I mean? Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on."

"That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there," the blonde beauty grinned.

"And I don't care if you're offended. Shut it," she directed at the live audience.

© Getty Images The star quipped that she only wore bras "to hold my microphone on"

The father of three chimed in, recalling that his favorite bras of hers were "the ones that had the little snaps in the front".

"I buy a lot of bras – not that I ever wear them, I just buy them," Kelly added. "'Cause I'm like, 'This one will change my life.' And it just sits in the plastic bag it came in."

Summer fun

© Instagram Kelly enjoyed time away from the show

Kelly's candid discussion comes after her week-long absence from the show while enjoying some well-deserved vacation time.

The 54-year-old was replaced by stars like Jackie Tohn, Jenna Dewan, and Rita Ora in her absence. It followed Mark's week away, which was filled in by the likes of David Muir and Jerry O'Connell.

She shared a sweet snap of a beautiful sunset over the water during her time away, tagging her husband, who likely joined her for the weekend.

Candid conversation

© Disney The mother of three revealed why she didn't want a boob job

The TV personality has been candid about learning to love her body in the past, and explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in July why she would never get a breast augmentation.

"We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point," she said. "I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult."

Kelly added that she considers going through with it, until "horror stories" begin to pop up on her phone, which talks her "right out of it".

© GC Images Kelly gets Botox injections three times a year

She also revealed the extent of her cosmetic procedures, sharing that she gets Botox injections "three times a year".

"I'm a minimalist…I do the crow's feet and I do the neck and that's it," she said on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast.

"I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating," she continued. "One day I said, 'Do you think I should put Botox in my face?' And [my surgeon, Dr. Rosenberg] looked at me and he goes, 'I thought this day would never come.' And I was like 'Oh my God, I needed Botox'…there's a sweet spot."