Kelly Ripa shares stunning beach photo during ongoing absence from Live

Kelly Ripa has been noticeably missing from Live over the past few weeks, having not been on the show since August 1.

Instead, her husband Mark Consuelos has been holding down the fort alongside several celebrity stand-ins, most recently The Hunting Wives actress Katie Lowes on Friday August 8.

While Kelly has been keeping a low profile during her time off, over the weekend, the Hope and Faith alum took to Instagram to share a stunning beach photo taken at sunset.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa shared a stunning photo out at sea during her time on vacation

The picturesque image was posted on her Stories, and Mark was tagged, likely having joined his wife for the weekend.

While it's not known where Kelly has gone, she could well have spent the time in the Hamptons, where the family has a vacation home. In a past interview with The Pursuit in 2023, the Live Wire author opened up about her weekends by the sea.

She was asked: "You're in the Hamptons, do you ever go in the sea?" to which the star replied: "I do go in the ocean, but you will never see me in the Northeast in the water. I come out on the weekends after work, so in my two days that I’m out here, I don’t want to be cold in the water.

"They keep telling us how the ocean water is the warmest it’s ever been, and I keep saying, 'Even in the Northeast?,' because what I consider warm water and what everybody else considers warm water are two different things. And this year, it seems like we have a lot of fish activity, more so than normal."

Kelly has been subbed by different celebrities in her absence

The couple often spend time at their property over summer months and during the holidays, and have hosted many of their famous friends there too, including David Muir.

Kelly previously opened up about David's time at their vacation home when he was on Live. During the episode, Kelly told the World News Tonight host: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

© Instagram Kelly loves spending time by the sea

She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

Kelly and Mark's three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark's Hamptons home is also the perfect place for them to spend time together as a family, now that their three children are grown-up and are all living in different places.

Their firstborn, Michael, 28, is living in Brooklyn, where he is pursuing a career as an actor - following in his parents' footsteps. Their middle child Lola, 24, is a musician living between London and New York City, while their youngest, Joaquin, 22, recently graduated from the University of Michigan.