Kelly Ripa gets real about her body and plastic surgery: 'It's not a mystery at this point'

Kelly Ripa has never shied away from candid conversations, and this time she opened up about the temptation to undergo breast augmentation.

The talk show host discussed getting plastic surgery during her recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Kelly shared that despite attending several consultations with surgeons, the possible complications of a boob job always scared her away.

"I have no boobs," she said. "We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride."

Kelly explained how her breast size was "mildly" impacted following three children, Joaquin, 22, Lola, 24, and Michael, 28, with her husband, Mark Consuelos. "I nursed what was in there away. So now I just have, like, nipples that hang lower. I went from an A to an A long," she added.

The podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, then asked Kelly if she had ever been tempted to go under the knife. "Did it ever make you feel insecure – like, you wanted bigger boobs at any point in your life?" she said.

"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult," replied Kelly.

'And I’m like, 'What? What will you do?’ And they always, like, say all the right things and do all the right things. And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of boob jobs."

Kelly admitted that she has read about surgeries that “turn out not good” or “people that have had complications". "It, like, talks me right out of it," she said.

Factor's impacting Kelly's decision

Kelly also explained that her age and the inevitable follow-up surgeries to replace implants over time were major factors influencing her decision. "Here's the reality, because all of my friends – or a majority of my friends – have had breast augmentation. And they've had multiple because, like, every ten years or so, you have to, like, swap them out. So let's say I get them at 55. Right? That means at 65, I have to swap them out. At 75, I'm on my second pair? Let's say I live to 85, I'm going under the knife again?" she said.

Kelly continued: "I'm good. Nobody's talking to these except for Mark, and even he seems like he's on a 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy with them.

"He's like, 'We're good. I'm fine.'"