Kelly Ripa reveals why she spent less money on sons Michael and Joaquin

Kelly Ripa has always been incredibly honest on Live, and often shares stories from her family life during the weekday show.

The ABC favorite returned to the program alongside her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos on Monday, and wasted no time in making her return known!

As hilarious as ever, Kelly made a tongue-in-cheek confession about her children's contrasting upbringings while talking about the prospect of being a grandparent.

WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

During a chat about grandparents, Kelly and Mark discussed their hopes for being grandparents at some point, which then resulted in them taking a trip down memory lane.

They discussed how they were with their own three children - Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, and both Kelly and Mark admitted that they ended up spending a lot more money on their only daughter compared to her brothers.

Kelly Ripa opened up about the difference in raising her and Mark Consuelos' two sons and daughter

"I'm going to tell you something right now, and don't tell our sons. But if they had any idea - and they can never know - but if they had any idea how much more money we spent on Lola. The care and feeding of Lola compared to the boys...

"Joaquin, I was like 'Here, you can fit into your brother's outfit from eight years ago, roll up the bottoms you'll be fine.'" She continued: "But Lola, the only girl. If I didn't give it to her she went to you [Mark], if you didn't give it to her she would go to one of the grandparents. And they were like 'Of course!' She knows how to seal the deal. We used to be amazed at that skillset!"

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark with their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark are very close to their children, and while they all live away from home now, they often spend quality time together. Michael lives the closest to his parents in Brooklyn, where he is working as an actor.

Lola, meanwhile, splits her time between London and New York City, and when she's there, she stays at her parent's home in the Upper East Side. Joaquin has remained in Michigan, where he graduated from college earlier in 2025.

Kelly and Mark's son Joaquin was used to getting brother Michael's hand me downs

He is an aspiring actor like his older brother, and often comes back to visit his parents. Just last month in July, Kelly and Mark appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they opened up about their children.

They were asked whether any of them watched Live, to which they both responded: "No."

© Instagram Kelly admitted they spent the most on their only daughter in a tongue-in-cheek comment on Live

Kelly then went on to say: "Our youngest is 22 — and we asked him to come here tonight because he was visiting us. He lives in Michigan, and he was visiting us. And I said, 'Do you want to come see Seth tonight?' And he goes, he goes, 'No, no, no, I'll ... watch it on the show when it airs,' " she recalled.

"And I go, 'Oh, you're going to watch?' And he goes, 'Well, I watch Seth,' " she continued. "So he's like, 'I'm not watching for you. I'm just naturally watching Seth.'"