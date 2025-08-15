Meet Taylor Swift's actor brother, Austin, who helped buy her masters

Taylor Swift is a billionaire, a worldwide superstar, and part of one of the most talked-about power couples with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While she may have a loving boyfriend, an army of fans affectionately known as 'Swifties', and a record-breaking career, there is nothing she values more than her family.

Taylor is extremely close to her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, but she has a particularly close bond with her baby brother, Austin Swift, whom she once referred to as one of her "best pals".

Find out more about Austin and his relationship with Taylor below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Early life Austin is Taylor's only sibling and was born on March 11, 1992, making him 33 years old. After growing up with his sister on their family's Pennsylvanian farm, Austin moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with the rest of the Swift family when he was around nine years old to help Taylor pursue her singing career. "She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction," he told Vanity Fair in June 2017. "She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life." While he didn't share his sister's passion for music, he did develop a love of film and attended the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in film studies in 2015.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Career Austin is an actor and producer and made his big screen debut in 2016's crime thriller I.T., which also starred former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. Following his role in I.T., Austin went on to star in another film that same year titled Live by Night, alongside A-listers such as Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, and Zoe Saldana. In 2017, the young star made the leap to television and featured in two episodes of the comedy series Embeds, and one episode of Billy Ray Cyrus' show Still the King. In 2018, Austin starred in the film Cover Versions, then in 2019, he returned to the thriller genre with a role in the movie We Summon the Darkness. That same year, he starred alongside Harry Potter's Tom Felton in the film Braking for Whales. "I'm pretty reserved in most circumstances, so [acting] never seemed like it would be a good fit," Austin told People in April 2018. "But I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative." Austin's production credits include the sci-fi film I Am Mortal. He was also an executive producer on Taylor's Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, and her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" music video, which earned him his very first ACM Awards nomination in 2022.

3/ 5 © Taylor Swift on Instagram Sibling bond Taylor and Austin are very close and supportive of each other and have shared several touching tributes to each other over the years. For Taylor's 29th birthday in 2018, Austin posted a throwback photo of them as kids alongside the sweet message: "I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life." In 2020, Taylor gave a shout-out to Austin in honor of National Siblings Day. She wrote: "My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I'm really proud of him because he's in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)." That same year, Austin celebrated the release of Taylor's album Evermore, writing: "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist."

4/ 5 © Christopher Polk/ACMA2014 Taylor's masters While appearing on her boyfriend Travis's New Heights podcast in August 2025, Taylor revealed that her baby brother was instrumental in helping her buy back the rights to her master recordings from Shamrock Capital in May. "I wanted to buy my music outright. It was a long shot," she explained. "Rather than send lawyers or management, I sent my mom and my brother, who I work with, to L.A. They sat down with [the owners], Shamrock Capital, and told them what this meant to me. They told them the whole story." Taylor said that Austin and their mom helped to facilitate the deal that ended with her securing full ownership of her first six albums. "This changed my life. I can't believe it still," she said on New Heights. "I think about this every day now, but instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, it's, 'I can't believe this happened. How lucky am I? How grateful am I?'"