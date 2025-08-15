What Taylor Swift bakes with Jason Kelce's kids, and 8 other things we learned on the New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday August 13 wasn't just to unveil details of her upcoming 12th album.

It was also her first on-camera interview in years and it was clear that the singer – who spent years out of the limelight – was comfortable with boyfriend of two years Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, with the pair gently mocking each other and sharing inside jokes.

Aside from the reveal that Taylor would be releasing The Life Of A Showgirl on October 3rd, and that her 12th studio album was produced solely by Taylor and former collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, the interview also gave Swifties what feels now is rare insight into her personal life.

Here's an exhaustive list of all the things we discovered from the interview:

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals what her new album is really about

Taylor bakes with Jason Kelce's girls

Jason and wife Kylie Kelce have four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finley Anne, born on March 30, 3025.

Although the girls live in Philadelphia with their parents, and Travis and Taylor are based in Kansas City, it's clear they spend a lot of time together.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie's three eldest love 'sprinkles in everything'

During a conversation about her recent love of baking sourdough bread, Taylor revealed that she has been "workshopping" a new funfetti sourdough recipe "for the girls because they love everything rainbow".

"We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out," she laughed.

Internet aficionado

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast

It's no surprise that the millennial queen has been unable to give up lurking on the internet even if it's no longer Tumblr blogs and Instagram.

"Oh, I’m on your blog. Girl, I’m on your blog," she said into the camera when Travis revealed that she had been deep diving into personal blogs to find the best sourdough recipes.

Taylor has made gifts for Jason's girls

As well as baking, Swifties have long known that Taylor loves "granny" hobbies that she has now got back into after the tour ended.

"I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s," she joked.

© Instagram Taylor Swift sewed a blanket for Katy Perry's daughter

"I like to sew," she said, telling Jason that she specializes "as you know in children's purses and baby blankets" .

"I love to paint, I love to cook, I have a different baking obsession every six months."

There was no one person who connected Tayor and Travis

The pair opened up fully for the first time about how they connected after Travis called her out on the podcast for not meeting people before her Eras Tour shows.

Taylor and Travis met thanks to the New Heights podcast

Taylor revealed that she heard the clip and asked her team if he had reached out to enquire about meeting her, or even if he could sit in the VIP tents.

But he "didn’t do any proper logistical planning" and instead believed that because he had his own suite in Arrowhead Stadium and "he knows the elevator lady, he thought he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room".

Taylor's dad has been longtime friends with Travis' coach Andy Reid, and Taylor's cousins also have mutual friends with Travis, so she reached out to find out if this was a "good guy".

© Travis Kelce Travis and Taylor began dating in 2023

Their words, along with comments from other people including Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, led to Taylor agreeing to meet him – as well as her being charmed by actions.

"This felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet'. I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy – which is a big if – this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

VIP tents

Jennifer Garner took home a lot of friendship bracelets from The Eras Tour

Those celebrities you saw in the VIP tents? Turns out they all reached out and asked if they could stand there.

Travis was the first person Taylor told about her masters - but who was the second?

After almost 20 years, in 2025 Taylor finally received the news that she had her masters back. Jason asked her about the moment, and she found herself close to tears, admitting that she still gets emotional when she thinks about it now, months later.

Her mom called her to tell her the news, simply saying: "You got your music."

© Getty Images Taylor's mom presenting her daughter with the milestone award at the 2015 ACMs

Taylor was in the house with Travis, who was playing video games. She walked into the room in tears and he quickly closed down his game to find out what was wrong. As she blubbered out the news, she "very dramatically hit the floor" weeping and Travis was holding her tight and crying alongside her.

"I'm in the business of human emotion, I would rather lead heart first," she said, revealing that she sent her mom Andra and brother Austin, both of whom work for her management company, to test the waters with Shamrock Capital, who owned the work.

"I wanted it because these are my handwritten diary entries from my whole life; these are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life… They sat down with Shamrock Capital and they told them what this meant for me, they told them the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times it’s fallen through."

© Getty Images Travis broke down in tears crying with Taylor

She concluded: "This changed my life, I can't believe it. This will affect the rest of my life. I think about it every day and instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, I can’t believe this happened, how lucky am I?"

Taylor also shared that the first person she called was Phoebe Bridgers.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS23 Phoebe Bridgers with Taylor Swift

Taylor spent the summer with her parents

The 35-year-old shared that this past summer she has spent time with her parents, both of whom underwent major surgery.

Her dad, whom she said had year after year always received a "perfect EKG," underwent a cardiac stress test that led doctors to find five blockages in his heart leading to a quintuple heart bypass.

© Getty Images Taylor with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift

"So, he's been telling all his friends, 'You need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative.' If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery," Taylor said. "You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive."

Her mom also had knee replacement surgery.

Easter egg reveal

Taylor loves an Easter egg hunt - but she said it will never involve her personal life

Everyone knows Taylor loves an Easter egg but she confirmed that she would "never plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life".

"People are like, 'The Easter eggs thing is getting a little Zodiac killer at this point.' I’m like, as long as they like it, ya know?" she joked.

"But I’m never gonna plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It’s always gonna be towards music."

"I love numerology, I love math stuff, I love dates, that stuff I just find really fun," she said.

Travis wants an otter as a pet

Travis revealed his next pet

We're not sure how Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin will feel about this one, but Travis shared that he is desperate to rescue a "wild otter" and make it a pet.

"I just want to find these little creatures and be their friend," he said to which Taylor told Jason: "He wants one specifically whose life he saved and who knows he saved its life."He doesn’t want to go up to an otter and take it from its mother. He wants to see an otter who is like, 'My paw’s caught in a shell.' And he’s like, 'I got you.' And then the otter’s like, 'Thank you forever', with its little paws."“

"And then I bring him anchovies every couple months," Travis said.