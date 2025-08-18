Michelle Yeoh reveals unexpected secret to marriage after a 19 year engagement to Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh is celebrating two years of marital bliss with ex Ferrari CEO Jean Todt!

"We’ve been together for 21 years, and we’ve been married for two," the 63-year-old told People.

Michelle met Jean in 2004 and after almost two decades, finally tied the knot and she detailed the secret to their long and prosperous life together.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean have a special marriage

"What we say is, 'Every day should be a celebration.' Why do we wait for a special day?"

She also said that Jean was a "romantic".

"He doesn’t count by years. He tells me we’ve been together 7,000-[something] days. And if I really ask, he’ll give me hours and minutes too," she explained.

© Mike Coppola Michelle and Jean celebrated their two year wedding anniversary in July

She later expressed his support for her hectic work schedule.

"I am so blessed because he’s so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he’s very understanding," she said. "On the day of our anniversary, I actually was flying."

On their two year anniversary, Michelle took to Instagram to share her special day.

© Getty Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible

"Happy Anniversary… with love from Paris," she wrote.

Their wedding took place on July 27 in Switzerland where they celebrated their 19-year engagement.

Their wedding program was shared by Felipe Massa and it lovingly read: "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES.

© Instagram Michelle and Jean exchange vows

"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Michelle posted pictures from their intimate ceremony on her social media and she wrote: "19 years and YES!! We are married!! Thanks to our 'families' who love us for all these years. We love you and here's to many more to come."

The newlyweds also had a second marriage in Michelle's motherland of Malaysia in December 2023. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared what made Jean special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.