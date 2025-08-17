Donnie Wahlberg celebrated in new video by wife Jenny McCarthy ahead of new chapter

It's an extra special, celebratory weekend for Donnie Wahlberg and his family.

On Sunday, August 17, the Blue Bloods alum rang in his 56th trip around the sun.

He did so with the help of his wife Jenny McCarthy, who took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her husband receiving his birthday cake. Watch it below.

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy celebrated husband Donnie Wahlberg's birthday

Donnie's birthday cake featured a photo of Jay Renshaw as his character Chit from the new sketch show The Chit Show, and a reference to the now viral "Do it, lady," skit.

"You are the melody in my heart, the rhythm in my soul, and my favorite song for life. Happy Birthday, to my mister," Jenny endearingly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and further celebrate Donnie.

© Getty Images Jenny and Donnie have been married since 2014

"This man. His heart. His love. His laugh. Happy Happy Birthday to Donnie!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Awwww exactly what I was hoping for Donnie, a beautiful celebration at home with the people he loves," and: "Happy birthday Donnie! Hope your day is as amazing as you are! Love that cake!!" as well as: "Awww it's so sweet! Happy birthday Donnie!"

Donnie is entering not only a new age but a new chapter, with the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue, which will see him return as his beloved character of Danny Reagan.