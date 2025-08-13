Michelle Yeoh celebrates her 63rd birthday with romantic French getaway — see photos

Michelle Yeoh enjoyed her 63rd birthday week festivities in France by romantically spending time with her husband Jean Todt.

The actress posted a carousel of pictures from her eventful week and one of them featured the couple looking in love.

In the shot, Michelle was seen warmly embracing Jean, as they were cheek-to-cheek in front of the Le Bouviere restaurant.

The movie star looked effortlessly chic in a white t-shirt, white beach hat, black sunglasses, and a black watch as Jean rocked a simple olive green t-shirt.

In another picture, the couple posed alongside their friends and family while humorously holding two Labubus. She captioned the carousel: "So [many] beautiful friends and places," with a rose and heart emoji.

In another post, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at a double-dinner date with Jean and another couple. The carousel was captioned: "Back with my love, and celebrating still, more to come," with a laughing emoji.

Michelle first met Jean in June 2004 in Shanghai because the entertainer was doing publicity for Ferrari, and Jean was its CEO at the time. Only a month later, Jean proposed to Michelle and they were happily engaged.

Fast forward to July 2023, and the pair got married in Geneva. Their wedding program was shared by Felipe Massa and it lovingly read: "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES. Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Michelle posted pictures from their intimate ceremony on her social media and she wrote: "19 years and YES!! We are married!! Thanks to our 'families' who love us for all these years. We love you and here's to many more to come."

The newlyweds also had a second marriage in Michelle's motherland of Malaysia in December 2023. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared what made Jean special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She expressed: "He's one of the most patient [people] in the world. And I think that's what we all deserve— to have someone who loves us for who we are and what we do."

As for why the couple took so long to tie the knot, Michelle comedically shared: "We have a busy lifestyle. But he's always been so supportive...Finally, I think he was like, 'Do you want to get married or not?'"

The couple has been there for each other through all the downs and the significant moments such as Michelle winning an Oscar.

Jean expressed his excitement online and wrote: "Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award [for] best actress."