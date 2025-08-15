Millie Bobby Brown is glowing as she shares exciting family update

Millie Bobby Brown couldn't have been happier for her older sister Paige in a sweet social media post shared in celebration of her intimate wedding day.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share insight into Paige's special day as she tied the knot with her fiancé, Sam.

Wedding bells

"Big sis said 'I do'," Millie captioned the post, which began with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Paige and Sam dancing down the aisle.

The next snap saw the Stranger Things star positively glowing as she entered the wedding ceremony, wearing a strapless blue bridesmaid gown with a thigh split and a draped scarf made of the same fabric.

She held a baby – likely her nephew – in her arms as she walked down the aisle, as well as a white bouquet of flowers.

The third picture featured Millie holding the train of Paige's dress as they walked around the venue, while in the fourth shot, the star helped to set up the wedding.

Lovebirds

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2024

The final photo was of Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, capturing the brunette beauty throwing a napkin at him with a smile on her face.

Jake is rocker Jon Bongiovi's son, whom he shares with his longtime wife Dorothea.

The young couple have been married since May 2024, when they secretly said "I do" in an intimate ceremony. They followed this up with a lavish Italian wedding in October, where Millie wore a custom Galia Lahav gown.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Millie asked for the help of her wedding planner for Paige's nuptials

The actress solicited the help of her wedding planner, Camilla Boniek, to put on the celebration of a lifetime for her older sister.

"Still pinching myself that I got to be part of another special day for this incredible family," Camilla shared in an Instagram post. "After planning @milliebobbybrown and @jakebongiovi wedding (love you guys), I was over the moon when Millie called me to step in alongside her and help with her sister Paige's big day!!!"

"It was a weekend filled with joy, love, and the kind of happiness you can see from miles away in Paige & Sam's eyes. My heart is so full and I'm so grateful," she concluded.

Family ties

© WireImage The actress produced Enola Holmes with her sister

Millie, who also has an older brother, Charlie, and a younger sister, Ava, is incredibly close with her family and often works with them in the film industry.

Paige works for her sister's production company, PCMA Productions, and first brought the idea of developing the Enola Holmes Mysteries series to Millie.

"[Enola] really just struck me as a really great character," Paige told The Los Angeles Times. "Millie at the time was a bit younger [than Enola], but I was thinking ahead and thought, 'This would be really great onscreen.'"

© Getty Images She is incredibly close with her family

Millie added that she "fell in love with Enola" and was "immediately excited" about taking on the project.

Paige said that they worked "really well together" and "never came to any creative differences". Enola Holmes was released in 2020 to rave reviews, and currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.