Kelly Ripa makes lingerie reveal on LIVE! as she gets candid about body

Kelly Ripa has never shied away from open conversations about her body – and this time, she got candid about her preferences when it comes to wearing bras.

During a recent episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the host revealed that she doesn't switch out her bras that often. "Bras! Bras, everyone," Kelly said. "Bras are older than you think."

© ABC Kelly Ripa opened up about wearing bras

"And I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras," she added.

Kelly admitted that her bras last “thousands of years" due to her smaller chest. "They don’t get a big workout," she shared.

"I’m not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying."

© Getty Images Kelly shared that she doesn't change her bras often

The 54-year-old then went on to reveal the only reason why she even wears the undergarment. "Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on," she added.

"That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there."

However, the audience seemed a bit uncomfortable with the topic – but Kelly didn’t hesitate to call them out on it. "I don't care if you're offended,” she told the crowd. "Shut it.”

The star's husband, Mark Conseulos, stepped in to share his own thoughts on the divisive topic. "I used to like the ones that had the little snaps in the front," he admitted.

© ABC Kelly and Mark co-host the show

Kelly shared that Mark "was very good" at removing that particular style of lingerie. "I was so impressed,” she recalled. "I was like, 'Wow, I mean, this guy knows his way around a bra.'"

"If you’re from Tampa you know how to do that stuff quick," replied Mark, adding that the back clasps were "child’s play."

Kelly went on to point out that the global lingerie market brings in over $90 billion in annual sales – and joked that she’s personally contributed a fair share to that figure. "I keep thinking – 'cause I buy a lot of bras – not that I ever wear them, I just buy them," she said. "'‘Cause I’m like, 'This one will change my life.' And it just sits in the plastic bag it came in."

Breast augmentation

The talk show host discussed getting plastic surgery during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Kelly shared that despite attending several consultations with surgeons, the possible complications of a boob job always scared her away.

"I have no boobs," she said. "We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride."

© Disney Kelly has considered getting a boob job

"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult," she added

'And I’m like, 'What? What will you do?’ And they always, like, say all the right things and do all the right things. And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of boob jobs.".