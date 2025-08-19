Travis Kelce celebrates long-awaited news after months of teasing

Travis Kelce has a big reason to celebrate – but he's not the only one who will be brimming with excitement.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have finally revealed when their long-awaited restaurant, 1587 Prime, named after a combination of their jersey numbers, will be opening its doors to the public.
Travis and Patrick shared the news on Monday on the restaurant's official Instagram page, and fans only have a few weeks left to wait before they can sample the pair's culinary offering.
"Precision in every detail. Power in every bite," the caption read on a video of Travis and Patrick taste testing items for the menu.
"Let's go KC!!!" Travis commented, while Patrick, who will celebrate his milestone 30th birthday on the same day as the opening, added: "30th Birthday Party?!?!"
Find out more about 1587 Prime below.
1587 Prime opening date
Anticipation for the opening of 1587 Prime has been high since news of the restaurant began in March 2024, and now, there is officially an opening date.
Doors will open on Wednesday, September 17, which is two weeks after the NFL 2025-2026 season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with the Chiefs' first game slated for September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 12pm CST, you can reserve your table for opening night and beyond. Be among the first to experience Kansas City's newest steakhouse," the post read.
1587 Prime location
1587 Prime is located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City.
The restaurant will have two floors and take up 10,000 square feet of space. It will also feature "multi-sensory dining aspects" as well as "subtle nods" to the players. Being a steakhouse, it will also have a "jaw-dropping" display of meat, as well as several private dining rooms.
1587 Prime menu
While the full menu has not been revealed yet, several promotional videos have given a glimpse at the type of food that will be on offer.
In early August, Travis and Patrick enjoyed a taste test and the video shared a snippet of the expected menu, which included wagyu beef, tuna tartare, chop salad, fried chicken, shrimp diablo, a burger made with Japanese A5 wagyu beef, and a 'steak flight,' which features wagyu filet, Black Angus ribeye, and Japanese NY strip.
What Travis and Patrick have said about 1587 Prime
Travis and Patrick have collaborated with the global hospitality group, Noble 33, and their founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, on their immersive and upscale dining experience, and they couldn't be more excited about their culinary adventure.
Calling it an "unbelievable opportunity," Travis previously told People: "[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football."
He added in a press release: "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City."
Patrick said: "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City."
