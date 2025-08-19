Travis Kelce celebrates long-awaited news after months of teasing

Travis Kelce has a big reason to celebrate – but he's not the only one who will be brimming with excitement.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have finally revealed when their long-awaited restaurant, 1587 Prime, named after a combination of their jersey numbers, will be opening its doors to the public.

Travis and Patrick shared the news on Monday on the restaurant's official Instagram page, and fans only have a few weeks left to wait before they can sample the pair's culinary offering.

"Precision in every detail. Power in every bite," the caption read on a video of Travis and Patrick taste testing items for the menu.

"Let's go KC!!!" Travis commented, while Patrick, who will celebrate his milestone 30th birthday on the same day as the opening, added: "30th Birthday Party?!?!"

© 1587 Prime Travis and Patrick are excited about their culinary adventure

Find out more about 1587 Prime below.

1/ 5 © 1587 Prime 1587 Prime opening date Anticipation for the opening of 1587 Prime has been high since news of the restaurant began in March 2024, and now, there is officially an opening date. Doors will open on Wednesday, September 17, which is two weeks after the NFL 2025-2026 season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with the Chiefs' first game slated for September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

2/ 5 © 1587 Prime 1587 Prime reservations The restaurant's official Instagram page announced that reservations will open on August 20, although they did not share further information on how to secure one just yet. "Beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 12pm CST, you can reserve your table for opening night and beyond. Be among the first to experience Kansas City's newest steakhouse," the post read.

3/ 5 © 1587 Prime 1587 Prime location 1587 Prime is located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City. The restaurant will have two floors and take up 10,000 square feet of space. It will also feature "multi-sensory dining aspects" as well as "subtle nods" to the players. Being a steakhouse, it will also have a "jaw-dropping" display of meat, as well as several private dining rooms.

4/ 5 © 1587 Prime 1587 Prime menu While the full menu has not been revealed yet, several promotional videos have given a glimpse at the type of food that will be on offer. In early August, Travis and Patrick enjoyed a taste test and the video shared a snippet of the expected menu, which included wagyu beef, tuna tartare, chop salad, fried chicken, shrimp diablo, a burger made with Japanese A5 wagyu beef, and a 'steak flight,' which features wagyu filet, Black Angus ribeye, and Japanese NY strip.