Taylor Swift reveals new living situation with boyfriend Travis Kelce in candid interview

Taylor Swift broke the internet on Wednesday when she appeared as a guest on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, with the couple looking more in love than ever.

Amongst the many cute moments that the pair shared, eagle-eyed fans noticed a key clue that they may secretly be living together after two years of dating.

Home sweet home

© Getty Images Taylor joined Travis on the podcast

Speaking on the show about her favorite New Heights segment, Taylor shared that she loved it when Travis, and his co-host and brother Jason, yelled out the 'New News' introduction.

"I like 'New News' just because of the screaming," she told Jason. "I hear [Travis] screaming 'New News!' from across the house constantly. It's like my favorite part."

See Taylor's appearance on the podcast below...

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals what her new album is really about

"He'll be like, 'New News! New News!' And I'm in the kitchen [whispering] 'New News!'" she added. "So I love that just because of the bellowing of it."

In another hint at their living situation, the Grammy winner detailed the new hobbies she had picked up after ending her record-breaking Eras Tour in December.

© Travis Kelce The singer shared that her favorite segment was 'New News'

"I was on tour for so long and now I finally am not on tour," she explained. "And it's kind of great because I'm getting my hobbies back." Those hobbies included "homey" activities like sewing and baking sourdough bread.

Travis then chimed in, sharing: "It's been so fun to see what Taylor actually gets into around the house."

Both of the stars' mentions of "the house" could point to the fact that they are living together, two years after revealing their romance to the world in September 2023.

Property mogul

© Instagram Taylor bought her Rhode Island home in 2013

Taylor owns a slew of homes, including a converted duplex in New York City, a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Rhode Island, a 1934 abode in Beverly Hills, and two stunning houses in Nashville.

Travis owns a $20 million house in Boca Raton, Florida, as well as an abode in Kansas City, the home of his NFL team.

Down-to-earth

© Instagram Travis revealed that they are a normal couple

Taylor and Travis delighted fans with their sweet interactions on the podcast, which came just a day after the athlete got candid about his relationship with the megastar.

Speaking to GQ, he revealed that when the cameras were off, the duo were just like any normal couple.

"Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people," he said. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

© Getty Images They have been dating since 2023

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal…It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked."

"When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with," he concluded.

© Getty Images She never fails to support him at home games

Their love story is one for the books; Travis went on his podcast in July 2023 after attending her Kansas City Eras Tour concert, and shared his disappointment that he couldn't meet Taylor and give her his number.

They then shocked fans just two months later when the "Cruel Summer" singer arrived at his NFL game to cheer him on, in their first public appearance together.