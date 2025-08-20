Chris Martin brings Astronomer CEO back into the spotlight in cheeky concert moment

Who can resist a viral moment? Certainly not Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman and his band, specifically their concerts, have been enjoying renewed popularity ever since a cheating scandal was uncovered at one of their concerts in Massachusetts.

Now, exactly a month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught having an apparent affair with his HR head, the "Fix You" singer is maintaining he'll keep the concerts' crowd camera tradition (not the cheating) alive.

© TikTok The jumbotron unveiled an apparent affair

According to HullLive, during Coldplay's latest concert in Hull, England, Chris cheekily addressed the aftermath of Boston's infamous jumbotron moment. "We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah," he said.

"Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade," he went on, and maintained: "So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Later in the concert Chris also took a moment to interact with the crowd — and their signs — during which he read aloud: "You were at that Boston gig," and joked: "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

© LinkedIn The embattled former CEO was quick to tender his resignation

In the wake of the viral moment, which left both Andy and his alleged mistress and former HR chief Kristin Cabot out of jobs, many across the country have made light of it — like recreating the moment on other jumbotron occasions — including Chris' ex-wife herself, Gwyneth Paltrow.

After Andy stepped down and was replaced by fellow co-founder Pete DeJoy, the data company hired the Goop founder to make a tongue-in-cheek ad for them.

© Getty Images Many around the world joined in on the fun

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," she says directly to the camera at the beginning of the video.

The first question that appears on the screen is: "OMG! What the actual f—" which she interrupts with: "Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow."

© Instagram Andy's replacement

Prior to that, the new interim CEO had issued a statement recognizing Astronomer's recent virality. "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter."

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team," he then confessed, though added: "While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."