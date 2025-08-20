Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chris Martin brings Astronomer CEO back into the spotlight in cheeky concert moment
Subscribe
Chris Martin brings Astronomer CEO back into the spotlight in cheeky concert moment

Chris Martin brings Astronomer CEO back into the spotlight in cheeky concert moment

The Coldplay frontman had a cheating scandal unfold at one of his concerts in Boston last month between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Chris Martin called the pair out at his concert© Getty/TikTok
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Who can resist a viral moment? Certainly not Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman and his band, specifically their concerts, have been enjoying renewed popularity ever since a cheating scandal was uncovered at one of their concerts in Massachusetts. 

Now, exactly a month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught having an apparent affair with his HR head, the "Fix You" singer is maintaining he'll keep the concerts' crowd camera tradition (not the cheating) alive.

Andy Byron on the Coldplay kiss-cam© TikTok
The jumbotron unveiled an apparent affair

According to HullLive, during Coldplay's latest concert in Hull, England, Chris cheekily addressed the aftermath of Boston's infamous jumbotron moment. "We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah," he said.

"Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade," he went on, and maintained: "So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Later in the concert Chris also took a moment to interact with the crowd — and their signs — during which he read aloud: "You were at that Boston gig," and joked: "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

Statement from Astronomer LinkedIn announcing Andy Byron's resignation from the company© LinkedIn
The embattled former CEO was quick to tender his resignation

In the wake of the viral moment, which left both Andy and his alleged mistress and former HR chief Kristin Cabot out of jobs, many across the country have made light of it — like recreating the moment on other jumbotron occasions — including Chris' ex-wife herself, Gwyneth Paltrow.

After Andy stepped down and was replaced by fellow co-founder Pete DeJoy, the data company hired the Goop founder to make a tongue-in-cheek ad for them.

A fan holds up a sign during a kiss cam segment in the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The sign references the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, who was seen on a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert that led him to resign from the company© Getty Images
Many around the world joined in on the fun

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," she says directly to the camera at the beginning of the video.

The first question that appears on the screen is: "OMG! What the actual f—" which she interrupts with: "Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow."

Image of new Astronomer interim CEO Pete DeJoy, who replaced Andy Byron© Instagram
Andy's replacement

Prior to that, the new interim CEO had issued a statement recognizing Astronomer's recent virality. "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter."

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team," he then confessed, though added: "While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More