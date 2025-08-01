Gwyneth Paltrow supports son Moses in unexpected appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't have been prouder of her son Moses Martin as he took to the stage on Thursday night with his band Dancer.

The actress stood in the crowd at Thalia Hall, Chicago, as her 19-year-old opened for Australian duo Royel Otis in front of a sea of fans.

A sea of support

© Instagram Gwyneth came to support her son's performance in Chicago

Moses and his bandmates donned all-black outfits for the special night, with the teen wearing a button-up shirt and trousers as he played guitar and sang for the crowd.

Gwyneth also shared a backstage snap of the band's microphone packs, which were labeled individually with their names – Orlando, Andy and Moses.

Ahead of the show, Dancer shared a social media post reminding fans to join them at their Thalia Hall show, on which Gwyneth commented, "Can't wait", in a sweet show of support.

© Instagram She shared a backstage snap from the big night

Dancer has also performed at notable venues like the Mercury Lounge and Irving Plaza in New York.

The proud mom is supportive of her son's musical talents, which he likely inherited from his father, Chris Martin, who is Coldplay's frontman and has won multiple Grammy Awards.

Moses' musical gift

© Instagram He is close to his father, Chris Martin

Moses is currently studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, and has been touring with Royel Otis in recent months as he focuses on his music career.

He already has a recording credit as a vocalist on Coldplay's song "Humankind" from their ninth album, Music of the Spheres. Similarly, Chris and Gwyneth's 21-year-old daughter, Apple, has a co-writing credit on the track "Let Somebody Go", proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Gwyneth previously shared that she was in awe of her son and his musical gifts, revealing that he had an incredible ear for harmonies.

© Instagram Gwyneth shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son

"I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the '80s and the French new wave," she wrote in a touching Instagram tribute for his birthday in 2024. "There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours."

She expanded on this in an Instagram post for his birthday in April 2025, writing, "Happy birthday @mosesmartin. Honestly, you are a dream come true. You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented."

"I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you, my boy. Mama," she concluded.

Flying the nest

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris' kids both attend college

While Moses is at Brown, Apple studies at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Gwyneth revealed that despite their famous parents, the pair are incredibly humble and have enjoyed being regular college kids.

"College is a great equalizer," she told Vanity Fair. "Look, they're the children of two super-famous people, and so they understand what comes with that. They've grown up in it."

She continued: "You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are."

The actress revealed that her children are "down-to-earth"

The Shakespeare in Love star previously explained that she and her ex-husband Chris made sure to give their kids the tools they needed to become confident and kind individuals.

"I have been so lucky with my teens," she shared with People. "I kind of didn't have the horrible teen thing."

"I think because I've always been very, very honest with my kids and I think I've always empowered them with a little bit more freedom and responsibility than they thought they were ready for," she added. "They've treated it with reverence…They're responsible and they've never done anything too crazy."

