Katherine Schwarzenegger poses with mom Maria Shriver on idyllic family reunion with Kennedy uncles — photos
The BDA Baby podcast host appeared to be vacationing in Hyannis Port with her Kennedy side of the family, days after her husband Chris Pratt came to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s defense

Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Katherine Schwarzenegger is making sure to make a stop on the East Coast before summer comes to an end.

Though the BDA Baby podcast host is based in Los Angeles with her husband Chris Pratt, this week she shared a round of photos featuring her mom Maria Shriver and her side of the family, the Shriver-Kennedys.

Katherine is the former first lady of California's eldest daughter with her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, to whom she was married from 1986 to 2011, and with whom she also shares Christina, 34, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 37.

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram featuring herself, her mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina© Instagram
Katherine shared photos featuring her mom and sisters

Katherine, 35, took to Instagram and first shared a sweet photo featuring her mom and younger sister Christina, posing by an American flag and an idyllic waterside background.

She next shared a photo of who is presumably her husband Chris with one of their daughters hoisted on his shoulders, followed by a photo with more family members.

Katherine also included a snap of her mom with three of her four brothers — she is John F. Kennedy's sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver's daughter with her husband Sargent ShriverAnthony, Timothy and Mark.

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram featuring her mom Maria Shriver with her brothers Anthony, Timothy and Mark.© Instagram
The doting mom also shared a photo of her mom with her brothers

Last but not least was a filter-free selfie, plus plenty of pics of all the stunning florals throughout the area, which is presumably Hyannis Port, the small town in Barnstable, Massachusetts where the Kennedy family has held property since the 1920s.

"Family time back east," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Beautiful family!! Also I looove hydrangeas!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Lucky you, just beautiful!!" and: "Great photos," as well as: "Great photos — I especially like the one of your mom with her brothers!"

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram featuring presumably her husband Chris Pratt with one of their daughters© Instagram
She is presumably vacationing in Hyannis Port

Katherine's photos with some of the Shriver-Kennedys comes just days after her husband made headlines for his apparent defense of another Kennedy family member, the controversial Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Katherine's cousin via her great-uncle Robert F. Kennedy.

"I think he's great,” Chris said of the infamously anti-vaccine activist while on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, maintaining: "I think he's funny. I like him, I love him."

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her husband Chris Pratt© Instagram
Katherine and Chris have been married since 2019 and have welcomed three kids together

Addressing some of the backlash — predominantly from scientists, doctors and other experts — the former presidential candidate has received, he said: "When you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible," adding that he is "not gonna pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true."

And highlighting some of the initiatives RFK Jr. has suggested are part of his MAHA plan, like supposedly getting rid of "toxic stuff" out of kids' foods, Chris added: "I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd be having an allergic reaction to. To be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself!' Be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful."

