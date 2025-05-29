Chris Pratt is the center of conversation as Maria Shriver details real relationship with famous son-in-law

Maria Shriver loves each and every one of the significant others her children have added to the family.

The journalist is a mom to four kids, Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27, who she shares with her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, who she was with from 1986 to 2011, and officially divorced in 2021.

So far, her eldest Katherine has brought into the family Chris Pratt, who she married in 2019, while Patrick is engaged to model Abby Champion — and their mom just gave insight into what she did to develop a welcoming family dynamic.

© Getty Maria with Patrick, Katherine and Chris in 2023

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on May 27, Maria gushed about her son-in-law Chris, sharing: "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind."

"He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family," she added. The Marvel star and his wife have welcomed three kids since marrying in 2019, daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and son Ford, born in November 2024, plus he is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby, who her son Patrick has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her.

© Instagram The author and her ex-husband remain friendly to this day

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected.

Maria maintained that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

© Getty Supporting her son Patrick at the The White Lotus premiere earlier this year

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."

Chris has similarly also gushed about his mother-in-law, who he described as a "living saint" during a recent appearance on TODAY.

© Getty Images Katherine and Chris tied the knot in 2019

"She's funny and accessible and brilliant," he said. "She's so involved in the lives of her children. She's raised four — she and Arnold — have raised four amazing kids. That's not always an easy thing to do."

"When Maria walks in the room, you stand up," he further noted, adding that "she's big on manners and she's big on accountability. She's deeply rooted in her faith and these are all things that I definitely want to take and implement in the rearing of our children."