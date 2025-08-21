Blake Shelton says he is ready to make 'questionable decisions' as he announces big move

What happens in Vegas will not stay in Vegas, as Blake Shelton returns for eight performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured—why not do it again," said Blake in a statement confirming the upcoming residency.

"This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas."

The eight-date show will take place between January15 and January 31, 2026.

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Blake kicked off 2025 in Sin City with several dates through February before he hit the road for his Friends & Heroes Tour, where he was joined by special guests on the tour, including Craig Morgan, Denna Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.

Country music's self-titled "ambassador," Blake has long wanted to do a series of shows in Vegas, and was over the moon to take over The Colosseum earlier in the year.

On opening night, he shared a series of behind the scenes moments with fans on social media, writing: "Well damn!!! Now that's how you kick off a Vegas residency!!!!! What a night!!!!"

Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, August 28 at 10 a.m. PT and the new dates are sure to include a new setlist as he released his debut album since signing with BMG Nashville, For Recreational Use Only.

Poster for Blake Shelton's upcoming Las Vegas residency

"It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life," said Blake at the time.

"Scott (Hendricks) and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

© FilmMagic Blake performs during CMA Fest 2025

It included the top 10 song "Texas," and the gripping ballad "Let Him In Anyway".

There may also be more surprise guests, as his wife Gwen Stefani appeared on the album to collaborate on the song "Hangin' On".

© Getty Images Blake and Gwen met in 2014

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating a year later. They tied the knot in July 2021 on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, and now split their time between LA and Oklahoma.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" Blake once told People, sharing that "the relationship that we have is so natural and so normal… she's my best friend."