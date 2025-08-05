Could Blake Shelton really return to The Voice? It's complicated and 'unlikely', here's why

When The Voice's 29th season was announced, aka The Battle of Champions, with a line-up of returning coaches including Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, it seemed natural to me that Blake Shelton would be involved in some way as well.

In fact, many fans of the show agreed, with several reacting to social media announcements for the season with comments like: "WOW this is my wish! Kelly and Adam, where is Blake? Need the trio in the same season," and: "Kelly's back, now we just need Blake," as well as: "I mean if we are talking about champions Blake should be there."

And they're not wrong, at least statistically speaking. The country music star, 49, has had the longest tenure on the show by far, with his 23-season unbroken run as a regular coach, followed then by Adam's soon-to-be 18-season run.

That also makes him the most "winningest" coach in American The Voice's history, having lifted the trophy with one of his chosen artists a total of nine times, plus 15 times as the runner-up and nine more times as a 3rd placer. Kelly comes the closest, with four wins.

While it's been hard for me to keep up with the show consistently since its 2011 debut with Blake, Adam, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera, my first memories of it involve Blake as well.

I first watched the show in season two, when the "Austin" singer claimed his very first victory with Jermaine Paul (and introduced now fan favorite alum RaeLynn to the scene), and continued for the next two seasons in a row won, once again, by Blake: with Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery respectively.

However, it looks like the country music sensation has officially moved on from the show, which was especially notable when he spoke with Access Hollywood in 2023, just months after his final season, about his marriage to Gwen Stefani and being a stepdad to her three sons being a major factor.

"I think the only way for me to really [parent] right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he confessed.

"There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 10 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

Blake clearly still has love for the show, though, and he has returned since his exit — as a guest. In season 27, which aired earlier this spring, he made an appearance as a guest performer at the finale singing one of his newest singles, "Texas."

Further cementing his decision to step away from The Voice — his participation in a brand new musical reality show titled The Road, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and co-starring Gretchen Wilson and Keith Urban.

The show will document these artists on "the road," so to speak, as they find opening acts for their tours in various cities around the country, allowing residents of the city to vote for their favorites in an effort to spotlight up-and-coming artists.

HELLO!'s resident TV expert Nicky Morris shared her own take on why a comeback might be "unlikely" too, saying: "After being a staple on The Voice US for 23 seasons, Blake announced he was stepping from the show in 2022."

"While Blake clearly left the show on good terms and could reappear at any point, it seems more unlikely now that he's co-executive producing and starring in The Road, which I imagine will be taking up all the time he has when he's not with his family."

Personally, the only way I see Blake coming back as a coach is if he wants to face off against his rival Adam one more time for that magic 10th victory. But until then, we wait for The Road!