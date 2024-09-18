Gwen Stefani makes long-awaited announcement with romantic gesture for Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has some exciting, highly-anticipated news for fans, and it's a treat for Blake Shelton too.

On Wednesday, September 18, the No Doubt star confirmed her official return to music, and almost ten years into her relationship with Blake, it appears she finally may be going country.

Though she released Christmas albums in 2020 and 2017, it has been since 2016's This Is What The Truth Feels Like that she releases a new album, until now.

Gwen Stefani's 3 sons feature in heartfelt tribute to Blake Shelton on special day

After several days of teasing, Gwen took to Instagram this week and announced that her brand new album, her fifth studio album Bouquet, will officially be released on November 15.

Sharing a glimpse of the album's visuals and tracklists, she left fans wondering if she was finally starting to make country music, as the album's cover photo sees her in a brown plaid suit, and her signature blonde locks are topped with a beige cowboy hat.

The album includes her duet with Blake "Purple Irises" which they released earlier this year, and others new songs such as "Late to Bloom," "Swallow My Tears," "All Your Fault," and "Empty Vase."

"My fifth studio album, Bouquet, will be in full bloom on November 15th," Gwen shared in her caption.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's teen son Zuma follows in famous parents footsteps again with surprise public appearance

© Getty This is Gwen's first album in seven years

MORE: Gwen Stefani highlights Blake Shelton's bond with son Zuma early in their relationship — how he influenced him

She further announced: "Pre-order Bouquet available NOW exclusively on my online store, including a limited edition sky blue vinyl. The first single, Somebody Else's, will be available everywhere starting TOMORROW at 9pm PST / Friday at 12am EST."

© Getty Images She is currently on her last season of The Voice

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their excitement, with one enthusiastically writing: "Made my day, week, month, year, LIFE!!!" as others followed suit with: "OMG!!!! I CAN'T WAIT TO LISTEN," and: "GWENNNNNNN I'M SO EXCITED," as well as: "I'm so excited! I can't wait!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani's next move after painful health update forces concert cancellation — all we know

© Michael Kovac Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021

Gwen, speaking about her approach to music with People last year, shared: "I'm never going to write anything that's not just completely reflective of what's going on in my life."

MORE: What Gavin Rossdale really thinks of son Zuma's country music aspirations

© Getty Their duet "Purple Irises" is part of the new album

She reflected: "Before I wrote my first song, I was this dyslexic girl who didn't know how I fit in. Then I was like, 'Oh, this is my magic power.' I'm so honored that I got the gift to be able to write music, and I take it super seriously."

Her last, non-Christmas new album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, came out the year she finalized her divorce from ex Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, ten.