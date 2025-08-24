Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink dispels 'fake stories' with the help of daughter Willow in new video
Subscribe
Pink dispels 'fake stories' with the help of daughter Willow in new video

Pink dispels 'fake stories' with the help of daughter Willow in new video

The "Raise Your Glass" singer took to Instagram to clarify some rumors about her career even her mother and husband Carey Hart fell victim to

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pink is setting the record straight. The "Raise Your Glass" singer appears to have been the victim of a few, albeit luckily largely innocent, internet rumors recently, which she took to Instagram to dispel. Sharing a video featuring her eldest daughter Willow, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, denied that she has a new song coming out, and that she's performing at forthcoming football games, among other erroneous reports. 

"If you don't hear it from me and my big mouth it ain't true," she emphasized in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on, while others insisted that while she did deny new music is coming or that she is performing at a Super Bowl, they would like to see her do so nonetheless.

Pink and her family© Getty Images
Pink with her husband and kids in 2019

"Why won't you do the Super Bowl, though? It'd be EPIC," one suggested, as others followed suit with: "We need new music. We desperately need you to perform at the SuperBowl," and: "You're the best!!! Seriously!" as well as: "All I know is you look fantastic!"

In addition to Willow, who is 14, and helped her mom record the video, Pink is also a mom to son Jameson, nicknamed Jamo, who is eight years old. She shares both with her husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More