Pink dispels 'fake stories' with the help of daughter Willow in new video

Pink is setting the record straight. The "Raise Your Glass" singer appears to have been the victim of a few, albeit luckily largely innocent, internet rumors recently, which she took to Instagram to dispel. Sharing a video featuring her eldest daughter Willow, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, denied that she has a new song coming out, and that she's performing at forthcoming football games, among other erroneous reports.

"If you don't hear it from me and my big mouth it ain't true," she emphasized in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on, while others insisted that while she did deny new music is coming or that she is performing at a Super Bowl, they would like to see her do so nonetheless.

© Getty Images Pink with her husband and kids in 2019

"Why won't you do the Super Bowl, though? It'd be EPIC," one suggested, as others followed suit with: "We need new music. We desperately need you to perform at the SuperBowl," and: "You're the best!!! Seriously!" as well as: "All I know is you look fantastic!"

In addition to Willow, who is 14, and helped her mom record the video, Pink is also a mom to son Jameson, nicknamed Jamo, who is eight years old. She shares both with her husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006.