Pink's teenage daughter Willow leaves fans with a lot to say in video from family vacation

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are both daredevils at heart — and their kids are growing up to be the same!

The "Raise Your Glass" singer's husband proved as much this week, as he shared a glimpse into the family's latest skiing vacation.

The former motorcycle racer took to Instagram and shared a round of photos and videos of the family's spring break — and fans were thoroughly impressed with his daughter Willow's tricks while snowboarding.

Sharing photos of the kids decked out in snowboarding boots, helmets, goggles, but paired with t-shirts and sleeveless jumpsuits, he wrote: "What an epic spring break! The family and I pivoted last minute from going to the lake, to @mammothmountain for some spring skiing! Tons of snow, and t-shirt weather! What an absolute blast. Glad we made it up before the mountain shut down for the year. Can't wait til next season."

© Instagram The Hart family enjoyed some spring skiing

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it — and Willow — with one writing: "OMG why does Willow look like a full grown teenager. It feels like she was 8 like a year ago!! Both your kids are adorable!: as others followed suit with: "Is there anything Willow can't do? Singing, acting, snowboarding, water skiing, dirt bike, skateboarding, etc." and: "Can't believe how big the kids are getting. Love that Willow snowboards."

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey have been married since 2006, and share two kids, daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, eight.