Naomi Campbell, 55, showcases her incredible physique in string bikini

Renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell may be in her mid-fifties, but she certainly knows how to rock a bikini! The 55-year-old posted a slew of bikini photos on social media, showcasing her incredible physique. Naomi is currently vacationing in Ibiza and delighted fans with her latest update. "Rocking @nou.noulondon stunning new bikini collection under the Ibiza sun. Beyond proud to celebrate my chosen family #Anoushka Houser . What an honor to wear your designs. Congratulations on this incredible collection, love you always," Naomi wrote alongside a collection of pictures of herself modelling different bikinis.

Despite her incredible figure, Naomi admits she's not a gym girl: "I work out. But not [at] a regular type of gym—no machines. I can't go to a regular gym. That makes me nervous," she told E! News.

She does however have a personal trainer Joe Holder and in her Youtube series, #BeingNaomi she talks about how he has eased her into a fitness routine.

"I've never liked working out before I started working out with Joe," she says. "I don't like everything he makes me do, but it's not about liking it. It's about attacking the body in different parts and conditioning."

"I like the ones that get my heart rate up, but I understand the importance of the ones that are more slow and burning and conditioning and tightening."

Joe likes to focus her workouts on her legs which he says are her "money makers". "If you can really concentrate on movement patterns in these areas, it works your body harder while having a circulatory effect that activates the lymphatic system to get rid of cellular waste," he told Vogue.

Naomi is also a fan of Pilates and stretching. "Stretching is important," she told Today. "I danced for many years, so Pilates is something that elongates you and keeps you toned." It's also the perfect form of active recovery to help her body bounce back between sweat sessions.